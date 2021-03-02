Andrei Vasilevskiy named NHL first star of the week

After recording two shutouts, it is no surprise at all, that Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tyumen, Russia was named the National Hockey League player of the week on Monday for the week from February 22-28, 2021. In three games, Vasilevskiy posted a record of three wins and zero losses, a goals against average of 0.67, and a save percentage of .975.

Vasilevskiy opened the week with a 4-2 Tampa Bay win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He made 34 saves on 36 shots in the two-goal Lightning victory.

Then on Wednesday, Vasilevskiy recorded his first of back-to-back shutouts. He made 25 saves in a 3-0 Lightning win over the Hurricanes. That was followed by a 5-0 Lightning win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday, where Vasilevskiy made 20 saves.

On the season, Vasilevskiy has a record of 12 wins, three losses, and a loss in extra time with two shutouts, His 12 wins lead the NHL. Frederik Andersen of the Toronto Maple Leafs is second at the moment with 11 wins. However, Andersen of Herning, Denmark is out at this time with a lower-body injury. In Andersen’s absence, the Maple Leafs have had outstanding goaltending from Michael Hutchinson of Barrie, Ontario, and Jack Campbell of Port Huron, MI. In the last two games, Hutchinson and Campbell have backstopped the Maple Leafs to shutouts over the Edmonton Oilers. In the process, the Maple Leafs have outscored the Oilers 7-0.

Vasilevskiy’s .938 save percentage for the season is tied for the National Hockey League lead with Oilers netminder Mike Smith of Kingston, Ontario. Vasilevskiy’s 1.75 goals against average for the season also leads the NHL. It is two percentage points better than Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Lightning meanwhile are in second place in the Central Division with 29 points. They have a record of 14 wins, four regulation losses, and one loss in extra time. They are one point back of the division-leading Florida Panthers, who have 30 points.