Best ways to relax after exercising

When the first sunbeams shine down on us after a cold winter, most people feel that this is the right time to start exercising again. Why,you may ask, spring makes people more energetic because of the increased light that the season brings. Light triggers the outlet of serotonin, a brain chemical that makes us feel happy! Though, the fact that summer is around the corner can make some people anxious, not being confident enough to lay in their bikini or swim shorts. This is why most people feel like this is the time of year to start exercising again. Most people tend to workout everyday, but it is beneficial for mind and body to relax in times of exercising.

Why is relaxation important?

Relaxation after a workout is extremely important because the muscles need to recover and refuel before you exercise again. While you exercise, small tears are created in your muscle tissue but during rest cells which are called fibroblasts, step in to repair those tears. But not only the body needs to recover from a workout, the mind also needs time to relax.

Meditation for a positive mindset

As mentioned before the mind needs time to relax after an intense workout. Meditation is a way of creating a clear state of mind, the goal of meditation is to have your mind free of thoughts. It helps to improve your mental recovery after a workout. Another reason to meditate after working out is to look back at your expectations prior to your exercise. Let’s say that in your mind you wanted to run 15 miles but in reality you only managed to run 12. It might be hard to let go of the disappointment, with meditation you can learn to accept these so called failures and create a positive mindset.

Relax your body in a hot tub

Another way to relax your body is to heat up the muscles in warm water. The heat of a hot tub has a positive effect on the circulatory system and it relaxes cramped muscles. It can also create flexibility and freedom of movement when sitting in a hot tub on a regular basis. Another benefit of dipping in a hot tub before going to bed is that it can make you sleep better without disruptions. This is because of the heat in the tub, which increases your body temperature and as a result helps you fall asleep faster. Given these points, investing in a hottub is not a bad idea. You might want to look at a hot tub or jacuzzi outlet or for some good deals!

Turn on the TV

As has been said before, it is important to relax your mind after working out. While turning on the tv might sound lazy, keep in mind that you just worked out and it is time to enjoy some relaxation! Watching a movie or a tv show does not only relax your mind, but your body as well. It is relaxing to just switch on the tv and watch your favorite tv show. Watching a tv show that you really like can release endorphins that make us feel happy!

With these tips you will hopefully find the balance between exercising and relaxation!