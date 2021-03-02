Fighters of the Week

1. Saul Alvarez: I had said that Avni Yildirim was the mandatory challenger and after that, Canelo was going to cash in, and it appears he’s doing just that. Maybe not to the general public, but Saul has been very, very vocal about wanting to unify super middleweight titles, and he has that opportunity to as he has WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders on deck after making extremely quick work out of Yildirim.

2. Rene Mark Cuarto: The only new boxing world champion of the week after he dethroned Pedro Taduran in the Philippines on Saturday.

3. Ilias Ennahachi: Turned away Superlek Kiatmuu9 to make his second defense of his ONE Kickboxing Flyweight championship in the main event of a loaded ONE: Fists of Fury.

4. Joseph Parker: Handed fellow enormous Oceanic heavyweight Junior Fa his first career defeat and staying alive in world heavyweight contention.

5. Cyril Gane: In a less than thrilling affair, Gane fought patiently and smartly earning a wide decision over fellow kickboxing UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Fight Night Saturday from the APEX.

6. Craig Jones: In the main event of an absolutely stacked Who’s Number One card, Jones locked an inside heel hook on Ronaldo Junior to claim the victory.

7. Giorgio Petrosyan: The Doctor does what The Doctor does, outclass his opponents and win on the cards, defeating Davit Kiria for the second time, this time in the co-main of ONE: Fists of Fury.

8. Gordon Ryan: In the co-main of Who’s Number One, Ryan found an armbar against Roberto Jimenez.

9. Tenshin Nasukawa: Still undefeated as he defeated Shiro by unanimous decision in their rematch in the main event of RISE El Dorado.

10. Elisabeth Clay: In a hell of a night for Clay, she became the Fight To Win women’s welterweight champion and took home some extra scratch for locking on the submission of the night in the main event of the all-women’s Fight To Win 165.

11. Milan Pales: Winner of the one-night, eight-man Oktagon muay thai tournament and is 10,000 Euros richer for it!

12. Daniele Scardina: Claimed the EBU title at super middleweight in the main event of DAZN on Friday from Milan.

13. Ijaz Ahmed: Jazzy pulled off the biggest upset of the week, delivering the first career pro loss to Quaise Khademi and claming two European titles at a +550 underdog.

14. Rodtang Jitmuangnon: Made a successful kickboxing debut, defeating late-replacement Tagir Khalilov by split-decision.

t15. McWilliams Arroyo: Had to adjust to a new opponent on a day’s notice, but took care of business, finishing Abraham Rodriguez in the fifth round and walking away with the Interim WBC Flyweight strap.

t15. Victoria Lee: The 16-year-old made a successful professional MMA debut, sinking in a rear-naked choke over Thailand’s Sunisa Srisen to kick off ONE: Fists of Fury.