MMA Gambling Podcast - Episode 18 - UFC 259 Picks

By March 2, 2021 4:49 pm

Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the 17th episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make losing picks for all the fights on Saturday’s UFC 259 fight card. Enjoy!

Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.

Enjoy!

 

 

 

 

 

