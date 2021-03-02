Rapid Recap: Celtics ride Timelord, Kemba to entertaining 117-112 win over Clippers

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

If you enjoy wild, back-and-forth games with insane shot-making and drama, this was your night. And if you also wanted to see Rob Williams have a coming out party on national TV (TNT), that was your cherry on top.

The Celtics beat the Clippers, 117-112, a game with 16 lead changes and 11 ties. Boston has now won three straight to go back above .500 (18-17). Kemba Walker, back to his old self, led the scoring with 25 points (including 6 threes) with 6 assists. The real star, however, was Timelord, who had 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and several eye-popping highlights in 22 minutes. Daniel Theis hit two clutch free throws with 10 seconds left to seal the win.

The Clippers got 32 from Paul George (but he shot 2 of 10 in the fourth) and 25 from Reggie Jackson, who stepped up after Kawhi Leonard was a last-minute scratch.

Celts had 25 assists, the Clippers 28. Both teams were just a hair under 50% from the field. From the arc, Boston was 50% and LA 47.4%. This game lived up to the tradition.

My memory may be a little off, but it certainly feels like the Celtics and Clippers play a back-and-forth game with absolutely no defense but a whole lot of highlights every year right before the All-Star break. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 3, 2021

🔜 LAC vs BOS pic.twitter.com/RQJIDRJMXV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 3, 2021

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard is out tonight against the Celtics with back spasms. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2021

Strong start for Tristan Thompson — 7 points on 3-of-3 FG in the opening four minutes. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) March 3, 2021

Brown's knee apparently fine. 3-3 for 7 points in his first 4 minutes. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) March 3, 2021

Welcome back JB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YdvLdPtNjS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 3, 2021

Great ball movement and even better movement off the ball go start the game tonight. — Corey B (@CoreyB08) March 3, 2021

End of 1Q: Celtics 35, Clippers 32

☘️ Brown: 14 PTS (6-8), 2 REB, 2 AST

⛵️ George: 12 PTS (5-6) — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 3, 2021

Second quarter.

Payton Pritchard –> Robert Williams pic.twitter.com/YFj8JFK51m — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) March 3, 2021

Pritchard from deeeep pic.twitter.com/tPubKAqrm0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 3, 2021

He's back up now. Was wobbly as he stood up and is having a tough time walking. Has stopped twice on his walk back to the bench. Surely will get a concussion test. https://t.co/VnvuuWF9Tv — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 3, 2021

I think this 👇🏻 is what bothers a lot of Celtics fans; if the other team is unable to stop something, why stop going to it? #Celtics ☘️ https://t.co/qwl2ejP8jC — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) March 3, 2021

Clippers lead 63-62 at the half Brown – 16 points

Walker – 11 points

Thompson – 9 points

Celtics – 25-48 shooting

Celtics – 6 turnovers George – 21 points

Jackson – 10 points

Morris – 10 points

Clippers – 25-44 shooting

Clippers – 5 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 3, 2021

Third quarter.

Law of averages setting in as the Clippers start the second half by missing 5 wide open threes. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 3, 2021

Marcus Morris suffered a concussion and will not return tonight. — Amanda_Pflugrad (@Amanda_Pflugrad) March 3, 2021

Brown 1-6 after his 6-6 start in the 1Q. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) March 3, 2021

Whatever happens happens, i just know this same team Woulda been down 40 a week ago to a team like this — JJ ☘️ (@JJ_Boston_) March 3, 2021

Kemba Walker has scored at least 20 points in a season-best four consecutive games (7 of last 9) — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) March 3, 2021

The Celtics are mostly playing great defense, the Clippers are just making some absurd shots — Dr. Daniel fromSport, Esq. (@DanielfromSport) March 3, 2021

#Celtics trail #Clippers 89-88 after 3Q. Walker 24, Brown 18 (14 in 1Q), Thompson 13, Tatum 7; George 27, Jackson 22. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 3, 2021

holy shit this perimeter defense by Robert Williams is just insane pic.twitter.com/HrNXVsBMgf — Efrain Ramos (@efraincarmelo) March 3, 2021

Fourth quarter.

8-3 Celtics run to start the fourth quarter… — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 3, 2021

Wait, is the 3-point contest TONIGHT? — wlohaty (@wlohaty) March 3, 2021

Clippers made sure Tatum wasn’t going to beat them. They are collapsing throwing doubles. Playing up on his chest. He needs to stop settling and be patient. Move the ball if it’s not there — Corey B (@CoreyB08) March 3, 2021

Celtics bench is 12 for 17 overall and 7 for 10 on threes. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 3, 2021

Just going to turn my personal account into a Rob Williams highlight account. pic.twitter.com/72pZTz79ej — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 3, 2021

Biggest shot of the night from Tatum there as he's been ice cold. His 3-pointer pushes the Celtics' lead to nine (109-100) w/5:36 left — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 3, 2021

Tatum with possibly his first open look of the night — Celtics Reddit Podcast (@CelticRedditPod) March 3, 2021

Celtics went up 11.

Celtics burying LAC in the fourth, perhaps the only team worse than Boston in the clutch — Cameron (@CTabatabaie) March 3, 2021

But the Clippers hung tough.

Oh boy that was a dumb foul by Theis — RyanBB (@GreenTeamer247) March 3, 2021

And they did. Paul George misses a 3 and Robert Williams – who Brad Stevens has played over Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson down the stretch – corrals the rebound. https://t.co/nyv8dyZnj1 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 3, 2021

After Robert Williams goes 1-2 at the line, Paul George winds up hitting a corner 3 with 10.9 seconds left, putting Boston up two with the ball – an eerily similar situation to the one the Wizards were in Sunday. Unlike that game, though, Celtics call timeout. Now have none left. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 3, 2021

Two clutch FTs by Daniel. He's got Theis in his veins. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 3, 2021

PG misses a 3 from the top of the key and that will do it, as Kemba gets fouled with 4.1 seconds left#Celtics #Clippers — CausewayStreet (@CausewayStreet) March 3, 2021

☘️ Celtics 117 🛳 Clippers 112 ⏰ Robert Williams: 13 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 3 BLK

🔙 Kemba Walker: 25 PTS, 6-12 3PT, 6 AST

💪🏾 Rested Jaylen Brown: 18 PTS, 8-14 FG, 5 REB

🚷 Kawhi Leonard late scratch (back spasms)

🔜 First-half finale vs. Raptors on Thursday — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 3, 2021

