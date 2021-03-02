Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics ride Timelord, Kemba to entertaining 117-112 win over Clippers

© Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

By March 2, 2021 11:12 pm

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

If you enjoy wild, back-and-forth games with insane shot-making and drama, this was your night. And if you also wanted to see Rob Williams have a coming out party on national TV (TNT), that was your cherry on top.

The Celtics beat the Clippers, 117-112, a game with 16 lead changes and 11 ties. Boston has now won three straight to go back above .500 (18-17). Kemba Walker, back to his old self, led the scoring with 25 points (including 6 threes) with 6 assists. The real star, however, was Timelord, who had 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and several eye-popping highlights in 22 minutes. Daniel Theis hit two clutch free throws with 10 seconds left to seal the win.

The Clippers got 32 from Paul George (but he shot 2 of 10 in the fourth) and 25 from Reggie Jackson, who stepped up after Kawhi Leonard was a last-minute scratch.

Celts had 25 assists, the Clippers 28. Both teams were just a hair under 50% from the field. From the arc, Boston was 50% and LA 47.4%. This game lived up to the tradition.

Celtics went up 11.

But the Clippers hung tough.

