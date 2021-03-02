The HOVG Podcast: Brandon Steiner

By The Hall of Very Good | March 2, 2021 1:17 am



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Brandon Steiner.

The author and founder of CollectibleXchange talks to the boys about the current resurgence in the sports memorabilia market, reveals why so many people are buying and selling their collectibles right now, shares some of the favorite pieces from his own collection and teases the upcoming auction of his personal stuff.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Brandon Steiner launches new sports memorabilia website

Want to own a piece of the Carrier Dome’s old roof? Here’s how

Kobe Bryant memorabilia is selling for up to $3 million on eBay

BRANDON’S BOOKS

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Patrick’s Custom Painting.