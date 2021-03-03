2021 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles get standout wide receiver in first round

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place between April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the first overall pick in this year’s draft after finishing the 2020 NFL season with a league-worst record of 1-15.

As for the Philadelphia Eagles, they hold the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft and have a lot of questions surrounding their future. In this first mock draft, we’ll be using Pro Football Networks’s draft simulator to analyze the Eagles’ pick at No. 6 overall and the rest of the first round.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

The Jaguars will use the first overall selection to take one of the most touted quarterback prospects in years, in Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence will be paired with new head coach Urban Meyer as they look to usher in a new era in Jacksonville.

Trevor Lawrence throws a LASER … TOUCHDOWN @ClemsonFB 💥 pic.twitter.com/yUDWUsiQIO — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 19, 2020

2. New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Reports are suggesting that the Jets might want to move on from their current starting quarterback Sam Darnold. If the Jets stay put and do not trade down, they will be selecting Darnold’s replacement in Zach Wilson. Last season, Wilson threw for 3692 yards, 33 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

3. M iami Dolphins – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Dolphins will look to get their young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a familiar weapon on the offense in reigning Heisman trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Miami needs an upgrade at receiver, and what’s a better way to upgrade the position than to draft Smith, who also played at Alabama with him.

4. Atlanta Falcons – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The Falcons are destined to pick Matt Ryan’s replacement in this draft, and that will be Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Fields may have to sit for a year if drafted by Atlanta, but he has huge upside with his athleticism and play-making ability.

5. Cincinnati Bengals – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Cincinnati had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL in 2020, which led to rookie quarterback Joe Burrow getting hurt. Sewell will fill a desperate need by protecting Burrow’s blindside and elevating the Bengals’ run blocking.

The Eagles are in rebuilding mode after trading Carson Wentz this offseason to the Indianapolis Colts. Jalen Hurts will likely be the starting quarterback in 2021, and getting him another playmaker such as Chase would be beneficial to the Eagles’ offense.

This angle of Ja'Marr Chase's 2nd TD in the National Championship 🎥 pic.twitter.com/I9JE7QTCVG — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 16, 2020

The 6-foot wideout opted out of the 2020 season but was a key contributor in LSU’s national championship season. Chase put up 1,780 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns in 2019.

7. Detroit Lions – Micah Parsons LB, Penn State

The linebacker position was a weak link for the Lions this past season, and Parsons is a dynamic force on the defensive side of the ball. The former Penn State star can make an immediate impact for the Lions in 2021 as they look to rebuild.

8. Carolina Panthers – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

The Panthers are bound to take a quarterback in this draft due to the fact that Teddy Bridgewater’s time in Carolina may be shortened. At this point in the draft, Trey Lance would be the top quarterback on the board. The Panthers would be getting an elusive, mobile quarterback who is a two-time FCS champion.

9. Denver Broncos – Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama

After the release of AJ Bouye, the Broncos may find themselves in a position to take arguably the best cornerback in the draft in Patrick Surtain. He is a lockdown corner with great size and tackling ability. This past season, Surtain was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year, where he had 37 tackles and one interception.

Patrick Surtain with a Interception 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0Ce5JaR74J — Alabama Diehards (@AlabamaDieHards) November 1, 2020

10. Dallas Cowboys – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

It was no secret that the Cowboys struggled defensively in 2020, especially in the secondary. After missing out on Surtain, Dallas gets the other top corner in this draft, Caleb Farley, out of Virginia Tech. Farley is great in man coverage and has a mix of size and athleticism that makes him a force in the secondary.

11. New York Giants – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

12. San Francisco 49ers – Rayshawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

13. Los Angeles Chargers – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

14. Minnesota Vikings – Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (FL)

15. New England Patriots – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

16. Arizona Cardinals – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

17. Las Vegas Raiders – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins – Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

19. Washington Football Team – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

20. Chicago Bears – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC

21. Indianapolis Colts – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

TOUCHDOWN! Kadarius Toney takes it 66 yards to the 🏡 pic.twitter.com/bmx5x7wLzE — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 24, 2019

22. Tennessee Titans – Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

23. New York Jets – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

24. Pittsburgh Steelers – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

25. Jacksonville Jaguars – Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

26. Cleveland Browns – Zaven Collins LB, Tulsa

27. Baltimore Ravens – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

28. New Orleans Saints – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

29. Green Bay Packers – Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

30. Buffalo Bills – Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Jalen Mayfield, OT, Alabama