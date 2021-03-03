Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 3/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Light/Featherweight 552.5 2 2 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 418 3 3 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 403 4 4 Douglas Lima Welterweight 360.5 5 5 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Featherweight 350.5 6 6 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavyweight 336 7 7 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 279 8 8 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 248 9 9 Darrion Caldwell Featherweight 218.5 10 10 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 217 11 11 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 215 12 12 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 214 13 13 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 204 14 14 A.J. McKee Featherweight 203 15 15 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 191 16 16 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 190 17 17 John Salter Middleweight 186 18 19 Juan Archuleta Bantamweight 169 19 22 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 160.5 20 24 Michael Page Welterweight 148 21 26 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 145 22 27 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 135.5 23 25 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 131 24 30 Benson Henderson Welterweight 126 25 31 Lyoto Machida Light Heavyweight 109 26 32 Aaron Pico Featherweight 108.5 26 32 Jay-Jay Wilson Featherweight 108.5 28 34 Adam Borics Featherweight 106 29 35 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 103.5 30 36 Aviv Gozali Welterweight 100 31 38 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 98.5 32 39 Charlie Ward Middleweight 96 33 40 Yoel Romero Light Heavyweight 92 34 41 James Gallagher Bantamweight 91 34 41 Logan Storley Welterweight 91 36 43 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 90 37 44 Leandro Higo Bantamweight 87.5 38 45 Raufeon Stots Bantamweight 87 39 47 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 84 40 NR Paul Daley Welterweight 81.5 41 49 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 79.5 42 50 Jason Jackson Welterweight 78.5 43 51 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 77.5 44 52 Charlie Leary Lightweight 73 45 53 Aiden Lee Featherweight 72.5 46 55 Taylor Johnson Middleweight 72 47 56 Henry Corrales Featherweight 71 47 56 Keri Taylor-Melendez Women’s Flyweight 71 49 59 Cass Bell Bantamweight 69.5 50 60 Joey Davis Welterweight 68 50 60 Romero Cotton Middleweight 68 52 63 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 66.5 53 64 Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 65.5 54 65 Dalton Rosta Middleweight 65 54 65 Mike Shipman Middleweight 65 56 68 Andrew Kapel Middleweight 64 56 68 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 64 56 68 Julius Anglickas Light Heavyweight 64 59 71 Weber Almeida Featherweight 62.5 60 72 Austin Vanderford Middleweight 62 60 72 Brett Johns Bantamweight 62 60 72 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 62 60 72 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 62 64 76 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 61 64 56 Derek Anderson Welterweight 61 66 77 Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 60 67 79 Norbert Novenyi Middleweight 59.5 68 80 Ed Ruth Middleweight 58.5 69 83 Curtis Millender Welterweight 57 70 81 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 56.5 71 82 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 56 72 83 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 55.5 73 85 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 55 74 86 Billy Goff Welterweight 54.5 75 87 Amanda Bell Women’s Featherweight 53.5 75 87 Pedro Carvalho Featherweight 53.5 77 91 Christian Edwards Middleweight 52 78 92 Alfie Davis Lightweight 50.5 79 93 Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 50 79 93 Shamil Nikaev Welterweight 50 81 95 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 49.5 81 95 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 49.5 83 97 Sidney Outlaw Lightweight 49 84 98 Brian Moore Featherweight 48 85 99 Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight) Bantamweight 47.5 85 99 Cody Law Featherweight 47.5 85 99 Jake Hager Heavyweight 47.5 85 99 Leah McCourt Women’s Featherweight 47.5 85 99 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 47.5 90 105 Nicolo Solli Lightweight 47 91 106 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 46 92 107 Vinicius de Jesus Middleweight 45.5 93 108 Lucas Brennan Featherweight 44 94 109 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 43 95 110 Keoni Diggs Lightweight 42.5 96 112 Saad Awad Lightweight 41.5 97 113 Grant Neal Light Heavyweight 41 97 113 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 41 99 115 Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 40 100 117 Brandon Girtz Featherweight 39 100 117 Chris Duncan Lightweight 39 102 119 Patchy Mix Bantamweight 38.5 102 119 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 38.5 104 123 George Hardwick Lightweight 38 105 124 Christopher Gonzalez Lightweight 36.5 105 124 Kent Kauppinen Middleweight 36.5 105 124 Leslie Smith Women’s Featherweight 36.5 108 127 Georgi Karakhanyan Lightweight 36 108 127 Killys Mota Welterweight 36 110 130 Josh Hill Bantamweight 34.5 111 131 Lewis Long Welterweight 34 111 131 Simon Smotritsky Welterweight 34 113 134 Ciaran Clarke Featherweight 33.5 113 134 Danni Neilan Women’s Flyweight 33.5 113 134 Richie Smullen Featherweight 33.5 116 137 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 32.5 116 137 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 32.5 116 137 Will Fleury Middleweight 32.5 119 140 Chris Bungard Lightweight 32 119 140 Jake Smith Welterweight 32 119 140 Johnny Eblen Middleweight 32 119 140 Jornel Lugo Bantamweight 32 123 145 Akonne Wanliss Lightweight 30.5 124 245 Kana Watanabe Women’s Flyweight 30 125 146 Cat Zingano Women’s Featherweight 29 125 146 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 29 125 146 Myles Jury Lightweight 29 125 146 Saul Rogers Featherweight 29 129 151 Raphael Uchegbu Welterweight 27.5 130 153 Alex Polizzi Light Heavyweight 27 130 153 Chris Hatley Featherweight 27 130 153 Emilee King Women’s Flyweight 27 130 153 Gavin Hughes Lightweight 27 130 153 Moses Murrietta Welterweight 27 135 161 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 26.5 136 162 Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 26 137 163 Asael Adjoudj Featherweight 25 137 245 Asael Adjoudj Lightweight 25 137 163 Gokhan Saricam Heavyweight 25 137 163 Luke Trainer Light Heavyweight 25 141 170 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 24 142 171 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 23 143 172 Cal Ellenor Bantamweight 22.5 144 178 Jordan Mein Welterweight 22 144 178 Manny Muro Lightweight 22 146 180 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 21.5 147 181 Keith Lee Bantamweight 20.5 148 182 Dominique Wooding Featherweight 20 148 182 Frans Mlambo Bantamweight 20 148 182 Justin Sumter Middleweight 20 148 182 Roman Faraldo Welterweight 20 152 189 Erik Perez Bantamweight 19.5 153 190 Davion Franklin Heavyweight 19 154 191 Pietro Penini Middleweight 18 154 191 Stefano Paterno Welterweight 18 156 193 Matt Bessette Featherweight 17.5 157 194 Mark Lemminger Welterweight 16 157 194 Terry Brazier Lightweight 16 159 200 Kyle Crutchmer Welterweight 13 160 202 Jeremy Petley Featherweight 12 161 204 Albert Gonzales Welterweight 10 161 204 Kevin Croom Featherweight 10 161 204 Pat Casey Welterweight 10 161 204 Ras Hylton Heavyweight 10 161 204 Sumiko Inaba Women’s Flyweight 10 161 204 Tim Wilde Lightweight 10 161 204 Yves Landu Lightweight 10 168 213 Constantin Gnusariov Welterweight 9.5 168 223 Jaleel Willis Welterweight 9.5 170 215 Gabby Holloway Women’s Featherweight 9 170 215 Kane Mousah Lightweight 9 170 215 Ty Gwerder Middleweight 9 173 219 Vladimir Tokov Lightweight 8.5 174 219 Joseph Creer Middleweight 8 175 223 Alan Omer Welterweight 5 175 223 Ali Zebian Lightweight 5 175 223 Andrew Fisher Featherweight 5 175 223 Chiara Penco Women’s Flyweight 5 175 223 Jaylon Bates Bantamweight 5 175 223 Lucie Bertaud Women’s Flyweight 5 175 223 Magomed Magomedov Bantamweight 5 175 223 Mandy Bohm Women’s Flyweight 5 175 223 Soren Bak Lightweight 5 184 237 Andrew Salas Featherweight 4.5 184 237 Harry Hardwick Featherweight 4.5 184 237 John de Jesus Featherweight 4.5 187 242 Jessy Miele Women’s Featherweight 4 188 243 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 3.5 189 245 Alessandro Botti Lightweight 0 189 245 Andy Manzolo Middleweight 0 189 245 Arbi Mezhidov Featherweight 0 189 245 Ashleigh Grimshaw Featherweight 0 189 245 Bobby Lee Welterweight 0 189 245 Bobby Voelker Welterweight 0 189 245 Bryce Logan Lightweight 0 189 NR Darina Mazdyuk Women’s Featherweight 0 189 245 DeAnna Bennett Women’s Flyweight 0 189 245 Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov Light Heavyweight 0 189 245 Ederson Macedo Light Heavyweight 0 189 245 Erick Sanchez Featherweight 0 189 245 Giovanni Melillo Welterweight 0 189 245 Hamza Salim Middleweight 0 189 245 Iamik Furtado Lightweight 0 189 NR Jared Scoggins Bantamweight 0 189 245 Jason Markland Light Heavyweight 0 189 245 Jessica Ruiz Women’s Flyweight 0 189 245 Katharina Lehner Women’s Featherweight 0 189 NR Khurshed Kakhorov Bantamweight 0 189 245 Kywan Gracie Welterweight 0 189 245 Matheus Mattos Bantamweight 0 189 NR Mike Hamel Lightweight 0 189 245 Ronny Markes Heavyweight 0 189 245 Ross Houston Welterweight 0 189 245 Ryan Scope Lightweight 0 189 245 Said Sowma Heavyweight 0 189 245 Shawn Teed Heavyweight 0 189 245 Simone D’Anna Featherweight 0 189 245 Vladyslav Parubchenko Featherweight 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)