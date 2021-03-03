Best Sports Documentaries to Watch on HBO Max Right Now

HBO Max is one of the latest entrants in the online streaming industry. That said, the American video on demand streaming service has already grabbed viewers’ attention through its diversified content library. Although the service is geo-restricted to the USA, you can access HBO Max in other countries like Australia, the UK, Canada using a VPN.

Through HBO Max, you can watch famous TV shows like Game of Thrones, Close Enough, College Girls, Karma, The Dog House, etc. Above all; you can use your official HBO Max account to stream popular sports documentaries on multiple devices hassle-free.

If you want to know about these sports documentaries, read this post in detail.

Best sports documentaries to watch on HBO Max

Tyson

If you prefer to watch documentaries based on sports celebrities’ lives, you should include Tyson in your streaming list. This is an excellent documentary that portrays the highs and lows of a sporting legend Mike Tyson in an enticing manner.

Unfortunately, Tyson was famous for making headlines for all the wrong reasons during his illustrious career. In short, Tyson is an eye opener for all aspiring boxers who want to make a mark in the field of boxing.

Hoop Dreams

The story of this impressive sports documentary revolves around two black teenagers who defy all the odds and are successfully recruited to play in one of the famous basketball teams of high school.

Luckily, you can download Hoop Dreams on your preferred devices and watch this documentary offline using HBO Max’s excellent offline viewing feature.

Tapia

Tapia is another intriguing sports documentary you should watch alongside your loved ones. The story of this documentary showcases the early life struggles of a famous boxer of his time Johnny Tapia.

Besides, you will discover some harsh realities associated with Johnny Tapia’s life in this documentary, including the tragic murder of his father and mother. If you are a fan of boxing like us, you had better watch Tapia.

Student Athlete

Student Athlete is a different kind of sports documentary that discusses the dark side of the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association). The documentary has delicately highlighted the NCAA’s strict rules that make the American College Football championship a tough league for college students overall.

State of Play Trophy Kids

State of Play Trophy Kids is a documentary based on the sports genre. If you want to know about the consequences of overparenting, you must watch State of Play Trophy Kids.

This documentary describes the struggles of four (4) parents who pushed their kids to the maximum in their respective sports to achieve their goals. However, all these efforts may go in vain as children can meltdown under pressure at times.

Kareem: Minority of One

Kareem: Minority of One is surely a treat for all Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s fans. The documentary comprehensively explains some iconic moments related to one of the most dynamic basketball players of all time.

Apart from this, the documentary also describes Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s notable career both on and off the field. Kareem: Minority of One does have all the right ingredients to encourage sports lovers to watch this impressive documentary along with their loved ones.

Fists of Freedom: The Story of The ‘68 Summer Games

This is another impressive sports documentary that explores some historic sports moments of the 20th century. If you do not know about the ‘68 Summer Olympic games, you had better watch this iconic documentary to discover why this particular Olympic event is considered one of the defining moments in sports history.

Sugar Ray Robinson: The Bright Lights and Dark Shadows of a Champion

As the name suggests, Sugar Ray Robinson is a sports documentary that portrays the early life hardships and professional success of an iconic boxing figure.

Through this documentary, you will get to know about Sugar Ray Robinson’s different sides as a comeback kid, philanthropist, and fighter. If you are interested in exploring why Sugar Ray Robinson is perceived as one of the boxing greats, watch this documentary.

Wrapping Things Up

HBO Max is a one stop solution for sports lovers as it allows them to access numerous sports documentaries on multiple devices of their choice hassle-free.

Besides, the US based streaming service offers various attractive features like offline viewing, compatibility, multiple profiles, parental controls, etc., that can take your streaming experience to the next level.

Overall, the range and quality of content, including sports and entertainment, makes HBO Max an ideal streaming service.