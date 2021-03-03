Tom Brady 'was not thinking' when he tossed Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl boat parade

Tom Brady sure seemed to make up for all the celebrating he didn’t get to do in New England after his team dethroned the defending champion Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady won six titles with the Patriots, and while he did get to celebrate them riding on duck boats, it was fairly time and professional. That’s how Bill Belichick runs the show, and ownership stands behind him.

But the Bucs are a different story. The team was hungry for a Super Bowl, and head coach Bruce Arians is a players’ coach, who has made it clear he enjoys libations on a fairly routine basis, which is understandable, given the stress that comes along with the job.

As for Brady, he certainly had a few drinks — or more — at the boat parade to celebrate the big Super Bowl win. He tossed the Lombardi Trophy to teammate Rob Gronkowski, who was on a separate boat, a video clip of which went viral quickly. Brady finally addressed that topic on “The Late Show With James Corden” this week.

“First of all, I was not thinking at that moment,” Brady said. “It was not a thought. It was, ‘This seems really fun to do. Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there’s a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom.”

He continued

“I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet,” Brady added.

We’ve all been there — well, not the Lombardi Trophy part.