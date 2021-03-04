Hello to an old friend?

The Twins, and particularly GM Thad Levine, have made a point of seeking players that have positional flexibility. They haven’t necessarily added anyone who is known for that flexibility, but the signing of Andrelton Simmons was done with moving Luis Arraez around the diamond in mind.

A couple of corner outfielders could certainly play first, or Miguel Sano could move back to third, but right now, Willians Astudillo is the most flexible player on the Twins roster. Positionally, I mean. My eye test tells me he isn’t particularly flexible otherwise.

That said, a recent rumor suggests the Twins might be in the lead for the services of old friend Danny Santana. He has recently played for the Texas Rangers since his time in a Twins uniform. While his bat came alive in 2019, he is probably most remembered for his appearances all across the Twins’ depth chart.

Santana, as you might imagine, having not heard his name much this off-season, and his unsigned status in early March, fell on hard times in 2020, and only had a few unremarkable at bats. He would come to Minnesota on a minor league deal, if he comes at all, and would have an inside track on a roster spot if injury befell nearly any player in an infield or utility role.

The move for Santana, theoretical at this time, would be because of his ability to plug into the lineup. There would be no expectation of significant offensive production, but there would be the potential. Signing Santana would be the ideal low risk maneuver for a team looking to increase positional flexibility.