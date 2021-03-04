Insane rumor about Lamar Jackson's future with Ravens

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Lounge” podcast that Jackson’s contract could somewhat depend on what Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gets, and that “it makes sense” for both sides to reach a deal this offseason.

“The Ravens have very smart people doing contracts,” Rapoport said. “I think they can come up with something that makes sense and I think they would benefit from doing it early and he would benefit too because he would get the kind of security that any player wants.”

On a completely unrelated (and hilarious) note, Jackson is among the odds-on favorites to become Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend by SportsBettingDime.

This rumor mill thing needs to be tagged with a “Come on, man!” sound bite from the current President.