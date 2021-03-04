Insane rumor about Lamar Jackson's future with Ravens

I hate this kind of rumor because it’s derived from some media hack’s stirring the pot when there is no actual broth to boil.
According to Kevin Eck of the Ravens’ publicity department, there was a report over the weekend that Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are “far apart” in contract extension talks. Yesterday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio disputed the report.
“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the two sides aren’t ‘far apart,’ because negotiations haven’t even started,” Florio wrote. “The report specifically says that the ‘sides’ are far apart. At this point, it’s not even known what Jackson’s ‘side’ is. He has never had an agent, and it’s not known yet whether he or someone else will be taking the lead in the discussions with the team.”
Jackson worked with his mother, Felicia Jones, on his rookie contract. He has referred to Jones as his manager (not agent).
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Lounge” podcast that Jackson’s contract could somewhat depend on what Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gets, and that “it makes sense” for both sides to reach a deal this offseason.
“The Ravens have very smart people doing contracts,” Rapoport said. “I think they can come up with something that makes sense and I think they would benefit from doing it early and he would benefit too because he would get the kind of security that any player wants.”
On a completely unrelated (and hilarious) note, Jackson is among the odds-on favorites to become Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend by SportsBettingDime.
This rumor mill thing needs to be tagged with a “Come on, man!” sound bite from the current President.