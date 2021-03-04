Rapid Recap: Celtics beat Raptors in shootout for 4th straight win

The Celtics’ run of quality play continued with a 132-125 win over a COVID-shorthanded (but still pretty decent) Raptors team. Toronto didn’t look undermanned or like they were on a back-to-back, with Norman Powell, Kyle Lowry and Aron Baynes aggressively firing jumpers. By contrast, Jayson Tatum (27-12-5-2!) focused on drives and Tristan Thompson (13-3-1) stayed busy in the low post. The teams traded marginal leads until Boston’s proclivity for turnovers and Toronto’s shotmaking put the latter ahead 34-31 to end Q1.

The Cs stayed more or less that far behind for a while during Q2 as Raptor sharpshooting continued. Kemba Walker-fueled surges and impressive plays by the bench (particularly Grant Williams, who’d finish with 17 points) couldn’t change that before the first half expired. I was starting to think the game was in some sort of time-loop: The “Celtics down by 1 to 3 points” pattern continued until about the 9:00 mark of Q3, when a string of aggressive plays led by Tatum and Jaylen Brown (21-7-4 plus a block) put Boston in front again with an 18-7 run. This seemed to flip the teams’ dynamics; henceforth the Raptors offense was kinda off-kilter and the Cs looked mostly like a well-oiled machine.

As Toronto’s exhaustion started to get the better of them, Boston built and kept a lead, and from about the 7:00 mark until the final 3 minutes wavered between high single and low double digits. While those final moments got hairy because of All The Raptors Threes, Tatum and the Celtics played juuuust enough defense to block a Raptors rally.

Now for your usual blend of highlights, analysis, jokes and Twitter ephemera:

I still miss Baynes — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) March 5, 2021

We all do, man, we all do. Now for something more invigorating:

One would think Boston just has to get past this initial push from Toronto and then depth and energy will take over. One would think… — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 5, 2021

How many turnovers on kickouts for the Celtics this quarter? 3? 4? — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 5, 2021

Jaylen just trucking Baynes in the nuts for old times sake — TroyMurphysCousin (@wasblindnowIC) March 5, 2021

Computer, the visual:

Not how you want to take a charge… 😬 (via @Raptors)pic.twitter.com/pedogZvZ4o — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 5, 2021

OOOOOF.

Grant is feelin' it#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/zcdVrbOfKo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021

I wonder if the double big lineup might not work when the other team is launching 3s, has anyone talked about this yet — Rob Williams updates (@JeremyWCT) March 5, 2021

Love Kemba getting his vibes elevated — Earnest Cs Fan Man 👁 (@Riffs_Man) March 5, 2021

In reference to a Terrence Davis and-one some fans found dubious (I personally didn’t know what to think one way or the other):

If the Celtics lose by 3 or less, remember Brad's failure to challenge that and-one. — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) March 5, 2021

Jaylen in transition:

full court + the finish pic.twitter.com/6HJxss2bpS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 5, 2021

ROB DUNK KING off a Jayson dime:

JAYSON DUNK KING:

Tatum THROWS IT DOWN#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/4iprwnBCKa — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021

GRANT showing the range:

High degree of difficulty on this shot by Grant. Baynes' close out forced him to alter the shot slightly but it still came off his hands clean. He has made strides. pic.twitter.com/fiXWyXCbNz — Efrain Ramos (@efraincarmelo) March 5, 2021

Super Williams Bros. pic.twitter.com/htnG2iWuWL — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021

Celtics already have eight players in double figures. Incredible balance tonight. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 5, 2021

Couldn’t resist: