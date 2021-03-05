Fighting Hawks Finish off Coyotes, 21-10

The University of North Dakota football team improved to 3-0 with an impressive 21-10 win over the University of South Dakota Coyotes.

The Fighting Hawks took a 7-3 lead into the locker room at the half. The Hawks would outscore the Yotes 14-7 during the second half.

On offense, redshirt sophomore running back Otis Weah led the way on 16 attempts, 164 yards 2 touchdowns, and averaged 10.2 yards per carry.

Through the air, freshman quarterback Tommy Schuster 23-for-35 for 219 yards and one interception. Freshman quarterback Quincy Vaughn 1-for-1, 21 yards, and a touch touchdown. For the day, UND had 489 yards of total offense (249 rushing yards and 240 passing yards).

Senior linebacker Jaxson Turner had another solid night on defense. The Esko Minnesota native had 5 tackles, 3 solos, 2 assists, 2 tackles for a loss, and 2 sacks. Senior defensive back Jordan Canady had an interception, 5 tackles, 1 solo, 4 assists.

Next week, the Fighting Hawks travel to Western Illinois to take on the Leathernecks in an important Missouri Valley Football Conference matchup.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.