MLB 2021 Betting Futures

In less than a month Opening Day 2021 will commence throughout Major League Baseball. Unlike last year, the MLB is on track for a full 162-game season despite the ongoing global pandemic, which has both fans and sports bettors excited.

Currently, teams are starting to kick-off their spring training workouts and will soon be ready for the regular season. Before you make your picks for the World Series, check out our comprehensive betting guide, including a look at the current futures odds to win the World Series in 2021.

2021 National League Future Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers (+350)

Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers finally got over the World Series hump for the first time since 1988. This year, the Dodgers are clear favorites to repeat as National League Champions and even win it tall. Both DraftKings and Fanduel currently have the Dodgers at +350 to win the World Series.

During the offseason, LA improved an already stacked team by adding Cy Young Award Winner, Trevor Bauer to their pitching rotation.

San Diego Padres (+800)

It’s been ages since fans in San Diego have had this much buzz around their beloved Padres but it’s for good reason. The Padres currently have the second-best odds among National League teams to win the World Series at +800 (odds provided by DraftKings and FanDuel).

Trading for both Yu Darvish and Blake Snell have made the Padres serious contenders.

Atlanta Braves (+1000)

The Atlanta Braves play in one of the toughest divisions in the MLB, the NL East. Getting past the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies won’t be easy but many experts think the Braves are up to the task. The odds for the Braves to win it all sit at +1000 on FanDuel and +1200 on DraftKings.

With an excellent young nucleus and reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman, the Braves are a solid choice to win the MLB title this year.

2021 American League Future Odds

New York Yankees (+550)

The Bronx Bombers are the clear-cut favorites to win the World Series among American League teams as their odds are +550 at both FanDuel and DraftKings.

We know that the Yankees have serious offensive firepower led by Aaron Judge but there are a few questions about the sustainability of their bullpen. However, they are led by an excellent GM, Brian Cashman, so expect the Yankees to sure up their roster by October in an effort to make a serious run at the World Series.

Chicago White Sox (+850)

It’s easy to make an argument that the Yankees are in a class of their own among AL teams but the Chicago White Sox aren’t too far behind. Both FanDuel and DraftKings have their odds to win the World Series at +850.

The Sox made waves in the offseason signing Yasmani Grandal, lefty starter Dallas Keuchel and DH Edwin Encarnación to contracts totaling $140 million in an effort to go all-in towards making the postseason — something they didn’t do at all during the 2010’s.

Minnesota Twins (+1800)

Last year, the Twins made headlines for their offensive prowess, having slugged 307 total home runs — an all-time record. The question is now, can the Twins repeat as AL Central champs and win it all?

Currently, their odds to win the World Series is +1800 on FanDuel and +2000 on DraftKings, and many feel as though Minnesota is a real contender this year, mainly due to their hitting and the fact that they are bringing back all of their best pitchers from last season and added others such as Homer Bailey.

How to Bet MLB Futures

There are two ways to place future bets ahead of Opening Day 2021. The first is to visit a legal physical sportsbook if you live in a state that has them and/or visit cities such as Las Vegas or Atlantic City.

The more convenient method is to bet on MLB futures via a legal online sportsbook. Nowadays, several states including Michigan, Virginia and Illinois have mobile sportsbooks available at the tap of a button. Companies such as FanDuel, DraftKings, FoxBet, William Hill, Barstool Sports, BetMGM, and others are making online sports betting more accessible than ever. Simply, visit your app store or any legal sportsbook via a web browser, create a free account, add funds, and you’ll be ready to place your first bet in no time. New York sports betting is only available via retail locations but that may soon change with legislators looking to regulate and license online sports betting.

Types of MLB Futures Bets

More often than not when you hear someone refer to future bets, they are referring to betting on a certain team to win a championship — in this case, the World Series.

In addition to World Series future bets, sportsbooks also offer future odds on the National League and American League pennants. If you choose to bet on the pennant odds (or league championship odds), you are simply picking a team to win the league championship series in the postseason, which is the final round before the World Series.

MLB Futures FAQs

Is it legal to bet on Major League Baseball?

Yes, the short answer is it is legal to bet on the MLB, however, the laws and regulations vary by state. Many states offer online sports betting and/or the option to bet in-person at sportsbooks, while other states have yet to set up legal sports betting in their state.

Do future odds change?

Yes, oddsmakers update odds to win the league championships (pennants) and the World Series throughout the course of the season. They factor in things such as performance, injuries, and betting trends to determine the updated odds.

When can I cash out my future bet?

Sportsbooks will pay out the future bet shortly after the final out during the series-clinching game of the World Series, which takes place in October.