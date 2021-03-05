The Betting Window for March 5-7

Combat

March 5, 2021

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can commandeer your fast-food franchise to engage in an all-hands-on-deck arms war against the Shamrock Shake.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

 

  • Amanda Nunes -1100 over Megan Anderson ($25)
  • Thiago Santos +130 over Aleksandar Rakic ($5)
  • Claressa Shields -1400 over Marie Eve Dicaire ($60)
  • Dominick Cruz +105 over Casey Kennedy ($5)
  • Israel Adesanya -235 over Jan Blachowicz ($5)

 

You know how I always preach about not betting on any female fighter that’s over a -400 favorite? There are two exceptions to that rule. One is Cris Cyborg, the other is Amanda Nunes. Bet away.

I can’t accept that Santos has fallen this far. From should have being the rightful UFC Light Heavyweight champion to being an underdog against Aleksandar Rakic in two fights.

 

Last Week: $ -7.11
Year To Date: $ -63.31

 

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

