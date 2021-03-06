Gameday 23: Pens vs Flyers again (again)

Penguins (12-9-1) vs. Flyers (12-5-3)

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Saturday, March 6, 2021 | 1:00PM Eastern

Good morning and welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that did some day drinking and avoided a hangover, suck it icarus.

So it would appear we’ve got a lot to talk about. The Pens blew a 3-0 lead, the roster shuffle, and fgmjr will never ever never shut the fuck up. Let’s start there.

it would appear I missed a large part of the discourse yesterday and I am pretty excited to find out the guy i thought was an idiot is, in fact, an idiot https://t.co/XnNkwcq84J — REZ (jon bernthal’s podcast co-host) (@ReZhockeytweets) March 3, 2021

We talked about the word hubris a lot with Jim on weekend gameday. The idea that no one could question him and his really good moves. That’s what we’ve seen again from him here. As he gets deeper in this “explanation” you can almost hear him realizing that it makes no fucking sense. The idea that an NHL GM would openly admit to not making the best deal possible is both hilarious and the most NHL thing.

I hope the people who fell over themselves to praise him when he was fired enjoyed this interview as much as I did.

Moving on, the Pens blew a 3-0 lead to the Flyers. This probably upset you, the fan! But me, the hardened blogger and intrepid patreon scribe knows that this is a part of the deal!

This is what we expect from our Penguins. Hell for most of the cup runs they looked deader than a reply guys inbox. This is a good thing. Blown leads and the penguins are like me and friday afternoon scotch & sodas. They get you where you need to go.

Lines:

Dumo is close. I miss his broish charm very much. Also the good hockey defending.

UPDATE: WHOA BOY

It's official! Evan Rodrigues and Brian Dumoulin have been ACTIVATED from injured reserve. Forward Anthony Angello has been recalled from the taxi squad and d-man Josh Maniscalco has been re-assigned to the taxi squad from the WBS Penguins. Details: https://t.co/moSa3YmG7S pic.twitter.com/0IpUDqFNTs — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 6, 2021

Flyers:

Forwards

van Riemsdyk – Couturier – Voracek

Linblom – Giroux – Aube-Kubel

Laughton – Hayes – Konecny

Bunnaman – Patrick – Raffl

Defense

Provorov – Gostisbehere

Sanheim – Braun

Hagg – Gustafsson

In Net

Elliott or Hart

Thursday was a metaphor. Time is a flat circle. Pens and Flyers on a Saturday. Do it.

Go Pens