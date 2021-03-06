Time for Tom Wilson to Feel the Wrath of the NHL

NHL

By March 6, 2021 7:53 pm

By

On Friday night, NHL tough guy Tom Wilson tried to decapitate another player with a dirty, high hit. This time, it was Boston Bruins defenseman, Brandon Carlo. For his actions, Wilson was scheduled to attend an in-person Zoom hearing on Saturday evening. I will update you after the verdict is announced.

Examining Tom Wilson’s Suspension History

Here’s Wilson’s history from his TSN bio if you wish to refamiliarize yourself with his suspension history. Wilson isn’t considered a repeat offender by the current CBA.

This is a really bad take on the Wilson hit.

Speaking of bad takes, here’s what Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette had to say on the hit.

The Rat Speaks Up

Post-hit, Boston Bruins All-Star forward Brad Marchand was interviewed between periods by NESN. Marchand wasn’t shy, and he pulled no punches giving his thoughts on Wilson’s hit. His teammate Carlo was on his way to the hospital with an upper-body injury.

According to Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, Carlo was released from the hospital this morning and is back home. You can make out the words that were bleeped out.

“That was a bullshit hit,” Brad Marchand said. “Brando had his head down in the corner. (Wilson) took liberty on a guy that was in a vulnerable spot. That’s a fucking cheap shot there. We lost a great player. It is great to see him skate off the ice by himself. But he was obviously in a bad spot. He’s hurting. That’s a bad hit.”

Yes, the Boston Bruins – Marchand haters are going to take issue with what he said. Yes, Marchand has done some questionable things, but he’s paid for his crimes. He’s also cleaned up his act the last few seasons. The fact that Wilson has reoffended means that hasn’t learned his lesson and needs to be given a nice 10-game suspension. Make it hurt. According to the current CBA, he’s not a repeat offender. M-kay. Apparently, using the logic of some, Marchand isn’t allowed to comment on Wilson’s transgression.

Yes, Marchand has a history of being suspended by the NHL, but like Wilson, he isn’t considered a repeat offender anymore.

