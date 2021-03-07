By Jeff Fox | March 7, 2021 12:06 am

Aljamain Sterling Career Earnings

(UFC fights only)

* denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 170 – Feb 22/14 – W (Gibson) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Miller – Jul 16/14 – W (Viana) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Machida vs Rockhold – Apr 18/15 – W (Mizugaki) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs VanZant – Dec 10/15 – W (Eduardo) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Garbrandt – May 29/16 – L (Caraway) – $32,500 ($30,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28/17 – L (Assuncao) – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15/17 – W (Mendes) – $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – W (Barao) – $71,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega – Dec 9/17 – L (Moraes) – $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21/18 – W (Johns) – $77,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 228 – Sept 8/18 – W (Stamann) – $88,000 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – W (Rivera) – $150,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – W (Munhoz) – $156,000 ($73,000 to show, $73,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – W (Sandhagen) – $212,000 ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 259 – Mar 6/21 – W (Yan) – $230,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,248,000