Gameday 24: Rangers @ Penguins

By March 7, 2021 11:13 am

Rangers (10-9-3) @ Penguins (13-9-1)

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Sunday, March 7, 2021 | 7:30PM Eastern

NBCSN | AT&T-PGH | MSG

Welcome back to your 2nd dose of weekend gameday. The gameday that like the vaccine makes you violently ill the 2nd time around. (Note: get the vaccines so I can go back to dive bars)

The Pens did the good bit again yesterday with another comeback win, beating the flyers 4-3. Evan Rodrigues hit the post on an empty netter and screwed me out of $108. He is now on official notice.

With the 2 points yesterday the Pens are inching closer to a top 4 spot in the insider trading division. Tied with the flyers (who have two games in hand) and just 3 points back of Washington (who take on the flyers today).

Tonight the Rangers come into town to complete a full weekend for the Pens. They beat the Devils yesterday.

It was.

Lines:

Hard to imagine the Pens change it up much from yesterday.

Rangers:

The rags are without one of the most dangerous players in the east, winger Artemi Panarin because he’s feuding with the russian government I think? I don’t know it’s real weird. Shesterkin might not play either.

Chris Kreider is killing it.

Forwards

Lafreniere – Zibanejad – Buchnevich

Kreider – Strome – Kakko

Rooney – Chytl – Gauthier

Lemieux – Howden – Blackwell

Defense

Lindgren – Fox (who did this yesterday)

Miller – Smith

JACK JOHNSON – Hajek

Goalie

Probably Georgiev?

Great chance to keep some good vibes rolling and get within a breath of a playoff spot. Gotta take advantage of any games against the rags but especially when they’re shorthanded.

The Big Lebowski Dance GIF by Working Title - Find & Share on GIPHY

Go Pens

