By Jeff Fox | March 7, 2021 9:30 am

Joseph Benavidez Career Earnings

(WEC & UFC fights only – doesn’t include PPV bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 37 – Dec 3/08 – W (Martinez) – $17,000 ($8,500 to show, $8,500 win bonus)

WEC 40 – Apr 5/09 – W (Curran) – $21,000 ($10,500 to show, $10,500 win bonus)*

WEC 42 – Aug 9/09 – L (Cruz) – $22,500 ($12,500 to show, $10,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

WEC 45 – Dec 19/09 – W (Yahya) – $25,000 ($12,500 to show, $12,500 win bonus)

WEC 47 – Mar 6/10 – W (Torres) – $39,000 ($14,500 to show, $14,500 win bonus, $10,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

WEC 50 – Aug 18/10 – L (Cruz) – $17,500

WEC 52 – Nov 11/10 – W (Fabiano) – $35,000 ($17,500 to show, $17,500 win bonus)

UFC 128 – Mar 19/11 – W (Loveland) – $39,000 ($19,500 to show, $19,500 win bonus)*

UFC Live: Hardy vs Lytle – Aug 14/11 – W (Wineland) – $43,000 ($21,500 to show, $21,500 win bonus)

UFC on FX: Alves vs Kampmann – Mar 3/12 – W (Urushitani) – $101,000 ($25,500 to show, $25,500 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 152 – Sept 22/12 – L (D. Johnson) – $30,000*

UFC 156 – Feb 2/13 – W (McCall) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Melendez – Apr 20/13 – W (Uyenoyama) – $66,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Bader – Sep 4/13 – W (Formiga) – $72,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Benavidez 2 – Dec 14/13 – L (D. Johnson) – $42,000

UFC 172 – Apr 26/14 – W (Elliott) – $134,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Swanson – Nov 22/14 – W (Ortiz) – $96,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus)*

UFC 187 – May 23/15 – W (Moraga) – $106,000 ($53,000 to show, $53,000 win bonus)

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – W (Bagautinov) – $127,000 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs Thompson – Feb 6/16 – W (Makovsky) – $133,000 ($59,000 to show, $59,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF: Tournament of Champions Finale – Dec 3/16 – W (Cejudo) – $160,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – L (Pettis) – $93,000 ($73,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30/18 – W (Perez) – $216,000 ($73,000 to show, $73,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – W (Hernandez) – $172,000 ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos – Jun 29/19 – W (Formiga) – $228,000 ($79,000 to show, $79,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29/20 – L (Figueiredo) – $210,000 ($150,000 to show, $30,000 from Figueiredo for missing weight, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 – Jul 18/20 – L (Figueiredo) – $180,000 ($150,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 259 – Mar 6/21 – L (Askarov) – $110,000 ($90,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $2,595,000