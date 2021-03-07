Robert Lewandowski of Warsaw, Poland is the best soccer player in the world. On Saturday, the 32-year-old center-forward exemplified flashes of greatness, by recording a hat trick in a 4-2 Bayern Munich win over Borussia Dortmund.

After Bayern Munich went down 2-0 after the first nine minutes on two goals by Erling Haaland of Norway, Lewandowski scored three of Bayern’s next four goals. He scored his 29th goal of the season from LeRoy Sane of Essen, Germany in the 26th minute, tied the game at two goals apiece, right before halftime on a penalty for his 30th goal of the Bundesliga season, and then scored an insurance marker in the 90th minute from Canadian sensation Alphonso Davies of Edmonton, Alberta, to close out the scoring.

Lewandowski now has 31 goals this season, which leads the Bundesliga. He has 12 more goals than Haaland, and Andre Silva of Baguim do Monte, Portugal. who have 19 goals each. What Lewandowski has been able to accomplish this season is incredible, as he has only played in 23 games. Don’t forget, Lewandowski led the Bundesliga in 2019-20, with 34 goals in 31 games. He is already ahead of last year’s pace with 10 games to go.

Lewandowski has had two other hat tricks this season in Bundesliga play. He scored all four of Bayern Munich’s goals in a 4-3 win over Hertha BSC on October 4, and then scored thrice in a 5-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on October 24.

Bayern Munich leads the Bundesliga standings, but is not as dominant as they were last season. With 55 points (17 wins, three losses, and four draws), they are getting a strong test from RB Leipzig, who is in second place with 53 points (16 wins, three losses, and five draws). Last season when Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich had 13 more points than second-place Borussia Dortmund. A key date on the 2020-21 Bundesliga schedule will be April 3 when Bayern Munich faces RB Leipzig.