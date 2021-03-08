'AEW Revolution' 2021 Results And Review: Who Survived The Deathmatch? Shocking New AEW Signee Revealed, And More

AEW Revolution took place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville Florida. The show featured a stacked card with championships on the line including The Young Bucks defending the tag titles against Chris Jericho and MJF, Hikaru Shida puts the AEW Women’s Championship on the line against the Women’s Eliminator Tournament winner Ryo Mizunami and the AEW World Title is on the line as Kenny Omega defends against the former champion Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. Plus, Sting competes for the first time in over 5 years as he teams with the TNT Champion Darby Allin to take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.

The Young Bucks Defeated Chris Jericho and MJF To Retain The AEW Tag Team Championship

Casino Battle Royal

Entrant #1: Natural Nightmares

Entrant #2: Dark Order Members 5 and 10

Entrant #3: Santana and Ortiz

The Natural Nightmares Eliminated Dark Order Member 5

Entrant #4: Matt and Mike Sydal

Entrant #5: Stu Grayson and Evil Uno Of The Dark Order

Well, that didn't last. Which team earns their shot at the AEW World Tag-Team Championships? Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. The Casino Tag Team Royale is presented by @AEWGames #AEWCasino. pic.twitter.com/6S48uvmK3U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Santana and Ortiz Eliminated Mike Sydal

Entrant #6: The Gunn Club

Santana Eliminated Matt Sydal

Entrant #7: Peter Avalon and Cesar Bononi

Entrant #8: Varsity Blondes

Austin Gunn Eliminated Peter Avalon

QT Marshall Eliminated The Gunn Club

QT Marshall Eliminated Himself

Entrant #9: Bear Country

Bear Country Eliminated Stu Grayson

Entrant #10: Jurassic Express

Jungle Boy Eliminated Ortiz

Luchasaurus Eliminated Cesar Bononi and Griff Garrison

Jungle Boy Eliminated Santana

Marko Stunt Eliminated Evil Uno

Entrant #11: Butcher and Blade

Butcher and Blade Eliminated Brian Pillman JR

Jack Evans Eliminated Dark Order Member 10

Butcher and Blade Eliminated Dustin Rhodes

Entrant #12: Private Party

Entrant #13: SCU

Bear Country Eliminated Luchasaurus

Butcher Eliminated Bear Country

Entrant #14: Death Triangle

Death Triangle Eliminated Marq Quen and Blade

Entrant #15: Jon Silver and Alex Reynolds

Silver & Reynolds have hit the ring and set the tone!

Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. The Casino Tag Team Royale is presented by @AEWGames #AEWCasino pic.twitter.com/w0XEjekl5Y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Silver and Reynolds Eliminated Isiah Kassidy

SCU Eliminated Butcher

Fenix Eliminated Christopher Daniels

Jungle Boy Eliminated Reynolds

Pac Eliminated Kazarian

Fenix Eliminated John Silver

THIS IS A FIGHT!

Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. The Casino Tag Team Royale is presented by @AEWGames #AEWCasino pic.twitter.com/PMzUhSErVK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Jungle Boy Eliminated Pac

Fenix Eliminated Jungle Boy To Get The Win

Death Triangle Wins The Casino Battle Royal

This entire sequence with Rey Fenix and Jungle Boy was insane 🤯#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/DFhF2KCq2I — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 8, 2021

Dasha interviewed Paul Wight to ask who will be the new signee. He says the only person who knows about it is him. He gives a hint saying he doesn’t think any talent can out work him.

HINT: 'I don't think anyone can out work him' – @PaulWight

Who is this major signing? Quote tweet with your predictions. Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/evOJR5IrDh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Hikaru Shida Defeated Ryo Mizunami To Retain The AEW Women’s Championship

Nyla Rose attacked Shida from behind after the match. She was going to powerbomb Ryo but then Shida stopped her. Britt Baker, Maki Itoh and Rebel came out to attack Shida and Ryo in the ring. Thunder Rosa came out for the save but then they all cleared out of the ring.

It has all broken down post-match! Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/L9gcQ88AJo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

They announce AEW Double Or Nothing which will take place on May 30th 2021.

.@AEW Double or Nothing will take place Sunday, May 30 at @DailysPlace in Jacksonville, FL. Ticketing on-sale info will be released at a later date.#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/HWMvum0eIQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Alex Marvez was about to interview Chuck and Taylor and Orange Cassidy until Miro and Kip Sabian attack them. Miro sent Chuck into the glass window on a door. They brought Chuck Taylor out to the ring who was bleeding. Miro tells Chuck this could’ve all been avoided if he joined him. Chuck tells him to stop and when it looks like he’ll join Miro he says to ring the bell. The match starts.

Miro and Kip Sabian Defeated Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy

Alex Marvez interviewed Chris Jericho and MJF along with Santana and Ortiz. He asks about failing to win the tag titles and Jericho tells Alex he never failed anything in his life. He recognizes that The Inner Circle hasn’t been all that strong lately but they will be stronger than ever. He announces that they will host a war council on Dynamite and it will change the group. MJF says he has been thinking about this and agrees that it’s time for a change.

Changes must be made within the #InnerCircle, as this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, it will be an Inner Circle War Council! Tickets for this Wednesday's episode of #AEWDynamite are on sale NOW – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/a1N3gP7oae — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Hangman Adam Page Defeated Matt Hardy In The Big Money Match

Adam Page celebrated with The Dark Order afterwards with Budweiser cans.

Celebrating with the Dark Order with a couple of cold ones. Cheers to @theAdamPage!

Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/Yty2ApM1t7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

As the participants came out for the ladder match, they announce the mystery participant to be Ethan Page

.OfficialEGO is your mystery participant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match! #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/ZhJ1BvuTyo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Scorpio Sky Wins The Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

This is still anyone's game! Who will be the Face of the Revolution and go on to challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship?

Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/GL1wOXWg3Q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

The Face of the Revolution and who will challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship is @ScorpioSky!

Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/6IuBVy02VI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

A podium appeared on the stage and Roberts announced the wrestler who will be signing with AEW. A countodown appeared on the stage and it is revealed to be Christian Cage. Christian grabbed the contract from the podium and made his way to the ring. Christian signed the contract, put it down in the ring and left.

CHRISTIAN CAGE IS ALL ELITE#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/1gLlKO9idT — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 8, 2021

Sting and Darby Allin Defeated Brian Cage and Ricky Starks In A Street Fight

It's time for a STREET FIGHT! Here we go!

Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/9qOYP1oEDT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Kenny Omega Defeated Jon Moxley In The Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch To Retain The AEW World Championship

The paradigm shift to the barbed wire triple hell on the outside.

Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/xd8a8MZGWL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

An exploding barbed wire bat to the face of @JonMoxley!

Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/8Qq7sjEXBl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

The Good Brothers continue to beat down Jon Moxley They handcuff Moxley as they beat him down. Omega was beating Moxley with the barbed wire bat as the clock was ticking for the explosives to go off. The Good Brothers and Omega leave the ring as Moxley was lying helpless. Eddie Kingston came out and tried to help Moxley in the ring. The explosives go off as Eddie sacrificed his body for Moxley’s. Doctors check on them in the ring. The show ended with Moxley and Eddie being tended to by officials and doctors.

"Moxley may have not won the title. But, he gained back his friend" – @JRsBBQ #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/VfpxuN99Li — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Overall Review: It was a fun show but it did have it’s moments that I expected to be great but to me kind of fell flat. The AEW tag title match was pretty good and it turned the way it turned out except I expected Sammy Guevara to cost Jericho and MJF the match which didn’t happen. I honestly thought the reverse should’ve happened and the casino battle royal should’ve opened the show and the tag title match should’ve been right after that. The casino battle royal was a lot of fun although I think Luchasaurus should’ve been in there a lot longer than he should’ve. I love that Rey Fenix and Pac won this. They were my pick to win. The Women’s title match was another one that I expected to play out the way it did. The in ring action was really good but there was just not enough to really get me into this match. Even the run in afterwards was kind of whatever. Why did Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, Itoh and Reba get out of dodge when it was only Thunder Rosa that made the save? They could’ve easily ganged up on her too. The tag match with Miro started out really good but to have a 50/50 match after Miro and Kip beat them down before the match was stupid. This just made the beat down before the match seem pointless especially when Chuck Taylor was bleeding from it. This should’ve been just a quick squash for Miro and Kip to win instead of what they did. Hangman and Hardy’s match was really solid, was what it was. The ladder match I enjoyed although it wasn’t the most fluid at times. Some of the spots didn’t look like they were executed right. Sky winning the match was kind of questionable. I believe Lance should’ve got the win. With Sky winning, it’s okay but I don’t know it wasn’t the best decision. Christian Cage being revealed as AEW’s signee shocked the hell out of me! I thought he was going to continue his in ring career in WWE but never did I expect him to go to AEW especially after he had the whole reunion with Edge at the Rumble in January. I’m not mad at it though. It was definitely a pleasant surprise. I loved the Street Fight in the way it was done cinematic style. it made Sting look great and Darby did his great daredevil spots. I think it was probably the best match of the night. The Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch was what I expected it to be in terms of how bloody it was going to be. I really enjoyed it especially with the fact that this was my first experience seeing a whole deathmatch. Yeah it might not be better than deathmatches in the past but it is refreshing to see a match like this. The ending with Eddie Kingston saving Moxley was interesting. With how the pyro went off, I don’t see how Eddie Kingston would be knocked out from it. I mean I see what they were trying to go for but I don’t know it didn’t visually look like what they were trying to accomplish.

Grade: 6/10