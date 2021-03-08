Combat

Fight of the Day: Buakaw Banchamek vs. Taishin Kohiruimaki

Fight of the Day: Buakaw Banchamek vs. Taishin Kohiruimaki

Combat

Fight of the Day: Buakaw Banchamek vs. Taishin Kohiruimaki

By March 8, 2021 10:11 am

By |

 

Date: July 7, 2004
Card: K-1 World MAX World Tournament Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home