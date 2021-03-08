Oilers Gameday: Vs. Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators are back in Edmonton and if you’re an Oilers fan, the way things have gone so far this season, you’re probably fist-pumping this week.

The Oilers have yet to lose a game against Ottawa going 4-0 so far this season. Edmonton looks to keep their momentum going after Saturday night’s 3-2 win over Calgary which put them back into third in the Scotia North standings.

Keys To The Game

Edmonton:

Get the first line rolling and get shots on Joey Daccord. Ottawa’s goaltending situation is one that hasn’t been the most stable in the league, sitting back can’t be an option tonight.

Ottawa:

Plain and simple, escape the first. Ottawa has yet to exit the first 20 minutes without giving up a goal to the Oilers.

Players To Watch

Edmonton:

Kailer Yamamoto scored for the first time in almost a month on Saturday and also added an assist in the win over the Flames. Yamamoto hasn’t let his size stop him from getting to the net. He’s skating on the first line and can keep up with 97 and 29.

Ottawa:

The youth movement in Ottawa has been in full force and even though wins have been hard to come by, there’s hope. Drake Batherson has been among the youth movement and he currently is tied with Brady Tkachuk for the team lead in points. Batherson has scored in his past three games, keep an eye on him.

The Lines

Edmonton:

Leon Draisaitl – Connor McDavid – Kailer Yamamoto

Tyler Ennis – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Jesse Puljujarvi

Devin Shore – Jujhar Khaira – Kyle Turris

James Neal – Gaetan Haas – Alex Chiasson

Darnell Nurse – Tyson Barrie

Kris Russell – Adam Larsson

Caleb Jones – Ethan Bear

Mikko Koskinen

Ottawa:

Brady Tkachuk – Chris Tierny – Connor Brown

Nick Paul – Colin White – Evgenii Dadonov

Tim Stützle – Josh Norris – Drake Batherson

Ryan Dzingel– Artem Anisimov – Auston Watson

Thomas Chabot – Nikita Zaitsev

Mike Reilly – Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom – Erik Gudbranson

Joey Daccord