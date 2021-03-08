Photo's From UND's Senior Night

This year has been odd, to say the least. Covid-19 protocols have curtailed where you can shoot photos for hockey and football. That is understandable because we’re in a worldwide pandemic and were lucky to be able to attend sports in person.

This year, there are two press rows in Ralph Engelstad Arena. There’s the normal press box is for the university SIDs and their staff. Below, where I sit si for are the web and print media members. Also, the team’s radio crews are down in the lower press level. It’s been a great place to take photos. I haven’t had to leave my seat.

On Friday, I was able to get some photos. I’ve been experimenting with some settings and the results have been decent. My next project is to figure out how to use the LightRoom photo app.

Friday, UND honored the following seniors: Collin Adams, Gabe Bast, Jordan Kawaguchi, Jackson Keane, Matt Kiersted, Grant Mismash, Josh Rieger, and Peter Thome.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.