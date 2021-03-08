The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Brandon Adams +255 over Serhii Bohachuk
Notable New Champions:
- EBU European Union Heavyweight Champion: Tony Yoka
- IBF World Women’s Junior Middleweight Champion: Claressa Shields
- WBC Silver Women’s Heavyweight Champion: Danielle Perkins
- UFC Bantamweight Champion: Aljamain Sterling
- WBO NABO Junior Welterweight Champion: Danielito Zorrila
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Happy Trails, Hero: And for the second time, one of the best to ever do it in muay thai, Yodsanklai Fairtex has called it a career. He retires with a career mark of 202-74-4 with armfuls of championships and accolades.
- The Fuck Were You Thinking?!: PETR, PETE, YANSTER! WHAT THE HELL, MAN?! Whether he thought Aljamain Sterling‘s knee was off the canvas or whether his corner gave him the green light from their vantage point, brother, you can’t do that. You have to be more careful. That lack of foresight cost Petr Yan his UFC Bantamweight championship. They’ll almost certainly rematch, but that was a brutal fight that no one, not even Sterling, enjoyed the result of.
- Detective Elliott’s On The Case: In one of the more bizarre things to happen on Saturday, Tim Elliott was caught interrogating Jordan Espinosa MID-FIGHT about domestic violance allegations. I’ve never seen anything like that, and thanks to a fanless card, we were able to hear that. Something to monitor going forward, but that was absolutely one of the most bananas moments in MMA.