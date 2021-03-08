MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Mar 8/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Mar 8/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Mar 8/21

March 8, 2021

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 2 1 Jan Blachowicz 380
2 3 2 Glover Teixeira 221
3 4 7 Anthony Smith 143
4 10 5 Aleksandar Rakic 136.5
5 5 11 Johnny Walker 134
6 6 4 Dominick Reyes 131
7 7 9 Volkan Oezdemir 120
8 8 13 Jimmy Crute 111
9 NR 12 Misha Cirkunov 104
10 11 15 Paul Craig 96
11 14 8 Magomed Ankalaev 91
11 12 Ovince Saint Preux 91
13 9 3 Thiago Santos 86
14 13 10 Nikita Krylov 75
15 15 14 Ryan Spann 68
16 16 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 66.5
17 17 Ion Cutelaba 62
18 18 16 Jamahal Hill 54.5
19 19 6 Jiri Prochazka 40
20 20 Michal Oleksiejczuk 38
21 21 Khalil Rountree Jr 36.5
22 22 Ed Herman 35
23 23 Alonzo Menifield 33.5
24 24 Da Un Jung 32.5
25 NR Kennedy Nzechukwu 29.5
26 25 Devin Clark 23
26 28 Dustin Jacoby 23
28 26 Klidson Abreu 22.5
28 26 Modestas Bukauskas 22.5
30 29 Roman Dolidze 14.5
31 31 William Knight 10
32 34 Danilo Marques 9.5
33 33 Aleksa Camur 9
33 31 Maxim Grishin 9
33 30 Mike Rodriguez 9
36 34 Ike Villanueva 5
36 34 Marcin Prachnio 5
36 NR Shamil Gamzatov 5
39 37 John Allan 4.5
40 38 Andreas Michailidis 0
40 NR Carlos Ulberg 0



Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweight
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 


