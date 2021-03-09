MMA Gambling Podcast - Episode 19 - UFC Vegas 21 Preview & Picks

MMA Manifesto

March 9, 2021

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad Fight Card

Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the 19th episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make losing picks for all the fights on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 21 fight card. Enjoy!

Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.

Enjoy!

 

 

 

 

 

