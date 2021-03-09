'Monday Night Raw' (3/8/21) Results And Review: Two Championships On The Line, Drew And Sheamus Fight In A No DQ Match, And More

Monday Night Raw took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida. The show featured the celebration of the NEW WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

The show kicked off with The Hurt Business entering the arena. Lashley was interviewed about his title win. He said he has been through a lot and he had to wait 16 years dealing with obstacles and politics to get the title. He says he will set an example of Miz later tonight in their rematch. He said he has waited long to get the title and he will walk into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion.

The Miz and John Morrison came out for Miz’s match. Miz says he is here empty handed because he is not WWE Champion anymore. Miz said he didn’t deserve to get beat like he did last week. He says he has done everything for this company and nobody believed him when he said he wasn’t feeling well. He talked about retaining the title to play to the championship advantage by getting counted out. He complained about being forced and threatened to defend the title or else he would be stripped of the title. Miz says it is unfair that Shane made it a lumberjack match and that he was brutalized by Lashley without punishing him. Miz wants everyone to pay close attention to what happens because he will get back the WWE Championship.

Bobby Lashley Defeated The Miz To Retain The WWE Championship

They announce that tickets for WrestleMania go on sale in one week.

Drew McIntyre was interviewed about being the next challenger for the WWE Championship. He said he is the only challenger. He tells Lashley that he can be dangerous too. Sheamus attacks Drew from behind and throws him around the equipments backstage. Sheamus tells Drew that this is not over between them. Drew pulls himself back up.

Back from commercial, Drew is pissed off. Adam Pearce tries to calm him down but Drew tells him he wants a no DQ match between him and Sheamus later on.

Braun Strowman was walking backstage until R Truth came up to him. He talks to him about Bugs Bunny has joined the Monstars. He says he needs Braun to get his baby back and apologizes for ridiculous stuff he has done. Braun says he doesn’t need an apology from Truth and demands an apology from Shane McMahon. Truth says he’ll pretend this never happened. He tries to do the Men In Black memory eraser on Braun but it doesn’t work and he leaves. Braun heads for the ring.

Braun Strowman comes out to the ring. Braun talks about having Adam be his partner last week. He thinks Shane is trying to make fun of him and laugh at him. He says he can’t be making fun of him because he knows that Shane knows that Braun could snap his neck. He said he is not looking to get fired. He calls out Shane for an apology. Shane McMahon comes out, gets in Braun’s face and apologizes. Shane leaves the ring and up the stage. Shane was about to say something but then leaves. Braun tells Shane to say what he needs to say. Shane leaves.

Back from commercial, Shane was interviewed about what he wanted to say to Braun before leaving. Shane says maybe later and walks off.

Drew attacks Sheamus before the match as Sheamus made his entrance for their no DQ match.

Sheamus Vs. Drew McIntyre In The No DQ Match Ends In A No Contest

With @WWESheamus and @DMcIntyreWWE taken out by the collision with the steel steps, this match is ruled a NO-CONTEST!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iz1eXy2x0Z — WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021

Referees check on both men after they collided with the steel steps.

AJ Styles was interviewed about the road to WrestleMania. He mentions Randy Orton and the rivalry between him and The Fiend. He talks about how The Fiend is tearing Randy Orton apart. They laugh about it until Randy Orton comes up to him. Randy asks AJ if he thinks it’s funny having his mind messed with. AJ says it’s weak. Randy challenges him to a match to show him how weak AJ thinks he is. AJ accepts the challenge.

Xavier Woods Defeated Shelton Benjamin

Riddle was interviewed backstage about his match with Slapjack and if the numbers game will be too great for him in the match. Riddle says he is more concerned with where he is going to park his scooter. Kofi and Xavier come up to him, hyping him up for his match. He asks New Day to watch his scooter for him and they agree as he went out to the ring.

Riddle Defeated Slapjack

Mustafa yells at Slapjack outside the ring as Riddle celebrated.

Adam Pearce went up to Shane backstage and asks about the whole thing with Braun earlier. Shane tells Adam he does have something to say to Braun and he wants him in the ring to say it to his face.

Shane McMahon was in the ring as they came back from commercial. Braun Strowman made his way out to the ring. Braun gets in Shane’s face but the mic stops working as Shane was about to speak to Braun. He gets a new mic and walks up the stage. He said he did have fun last week at Braun’s expense but he does that sometimes. He tells Braun to relax and they have one thing they need to get done but doesn’t know if he can talk to him about it. Strowman asks what they are doing out here. Shane says that he needs to come to an understanding with Braun. He says he would never make Braun look stupid and thinks stupid is an abhorrent word. He talks about abhorrent uses of the word stupid. He taunts Braun and Braun goes after him to the back. Braun looks around backstage for Shane and finds a car driving away. Braun walks off thinking that Shane drove away but then Shane appears on camera. Shane says that Braun is stupid and walks off.

After Lana and Naomi made their entrance for their match, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax came out with Reginald. Nia talks about what has been happening to Reginald lately so she decided to invite him out here to watch the match.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax Defeated Lana and Naomi To Retain The Women’s Tag Team Championship

.@NiaJaxWWE found an opportunity to capitalize on a win and retain the #WomensTagTitles thanks to some interference by @ReginaldWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zvs9PL4UdC — WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021

Randy Orton was interviewed backstage about what friends in the locker room think of him being tormented by Alexa Bliss and The Fiend. Randy scoffs at the idea that he has friends in the locker room. He says all AJ Styles has to worry about is being reintroduced by the RKO.

Back from commercial, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were interviewed and they talk about wanting the Raw Women’s Championship. Charlotte interrupts saying she is the one that is going to challenge for the title at WrestleMania and tells them they have 5 weeks to show her what they got. Dana says they’ll give everything to be the #1 contender for the Women’s title. Charlotte tells them she hopes they’re bite is as strong as their bark. Charlotte walks off.

AJ Styles was interviewed before his match. He says Randy is crazy and he should be focused on The Fiend and Alexa Bliss rather than take is anger out on him. He claims it will cost Randy to lose to him in the end.

Alexa Bliss showed up on the screen during Randy’s match with AJ and started winding up the box. She says “not yet.” She lights a match then blows it out. The ring posts bursts into flames and Orton starts spitting out black goo. AJ Styles nails Orton with the Phenomenal Forarm for the win.

AJ Styles Defeated Randy Orton

The show ends with Alexa laughing on the screen while Orton looks on in the ring.

Overall Review: A pretty solid show. I thought it was a little weaker than last week but not a bad show. I was surprised they did a WWE title rematch instead of the celebration they advertised for it. Lashley wins in dominant fashion as he should and no real complaints there. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre continuing their blood feud in the way they did here was cool. The match itself was the best on the show and I think Drew and Sheamus should have their blow off match at WrestleMania instead of Fastlane. The WWE title match at Mania I wouldn’t mind it being Lashley and Brock Lesnar since that’s the match that a lot of people have wanted to see including myself. The whole storyline playing out with Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman seems reminiscent of Big Show and Shane from 20 years ago. I got no problem with the segments they did here only that Braun demanding an apology is kind of dumb with the fact that he’s trying to be a monster. A monster wouldn’t want an apology he just wants to hurt people. The rest of the matches on the show was pretty much filler. Nothing too crazy or bad it was just there. There should be something more to Riddle and Retribution’s storyline except of just having matches though. Maybe Riddle pranks them in some way or makes fun of them. If they’re going to portray Riddle like this and he is the U.S. Champion give him something. The Women’s Tag Title match was what it was and it was to rap up the feud with Shayna and Nia against Lana and Naomi so they could focus on Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks for Fastlane. With Reginald being out there, I think this is all for him to try and get revenge on Sasha and Bianca from SmackDown the other night. Again it is what it is. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose having the whole confrontation with Charlotte really did nothing for me and it’s just something to give Charlotte something to do till Asuka returns and Rhea Ripley makes her main roster debut. It was kind of weird Raw went off the air with AJ Styles and Randy Orton. I think the Drew and Sheamus match would’ve been a better way to end the show. Orton continuing to be tortured by Alexa is pretty much being dragged a lot to this point and something needs to be changed up a bit because all Orton has been doing is coughing up the black goo. It was cool at first but now it’s just going on and on.

Grade: 6/10