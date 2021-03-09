Negative Impact of Saudi Arabia-Real Madrid Proposed Deal

Skyline International for Human Rights stated in a press release that Real Madrid Football Club and Saudi Arabia state-owned Qiddiya Project are in talks over a sponsorship deal that will last for ten years when signed. Although, so many agencies have come out to criticize the sponsorship deal. Some even went as far as launching a petition asking the football club to call off deals with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Reason being that the country does not respect human rights and most importantly does not place emphasis on equal treatment between the female and the male resulting in the Saudi women being deprived of their rights. Our attention is drawn to the fact that this deal when signed would condone the theft of United Kingdom Intellectual Property and will also not tackle the state-sponsored pirating of Premier League Football match alongside other sporting events.

Already two documents are attesting to the existence of the proposed partnership deal. This the body condemned in a disgraceful manner. They believed the Saudi authorities want to make use of this sponsorship deal to cover up their appalling attitude of human rights abuses. Aside from the abuse of fundamental human rights of its citizens most especially the unfair trial been carried out on human rights activists. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has been known to have tried to buy Newcastle a premier league football club just to use it as a means to distract the world from always looking into its human rights records. This process also called sport washing is carried out just to portray the country in a good light despite its shortcomings. The agency went further by calling out on the government to protect British Sport and Intellectual Property by sending representation to the European Union and UEFA. The purpose is to make sure the proposed deal between Real Madrid and Saudi Arabia does not suffice not until the country improves on their human rights laws and most importantly to put an end to premier league matches and other British Sporting activities being pirated.

To this effect, relevant authorities in Britain are calling on government and international bodies to stop the agreement between Real Madrid and Saudi Arabia. Rather than using the proposed deal as a cover-up for their wrongdoings. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia should ensure they change their rules and regulations and also see to it that the reviewed law is strictly adhered to.