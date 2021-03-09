The HOVG Podcast: Dave Berger

By The Hall of Very Good | March 9, 2021 1:22 am

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Dave Berger.

The author of Take Me Out to the Ballgame talks to the boys about some of baseball’s most comical and freakish injuries, why left-handed pitchers seem to be the most susceptible and how Trevor Bauer’s bloody drone mishap provided him with the inspiration to write a book.

For an autographed copy of the book…CLICK HERE. Tell Dave your favorite team and he’ll throw in a surprise bookmarker!

SHOW NOTES:

Trevor Bauer’s drone did some seriously disgusting damage to his finger

Yoenis Cespedes’ ankle fracture came during incident with wild boar

Attention: Glenallen Hill finally conquered his fear of spiders

The Four Hilarious Injuries Of Jeremy Affeldt

Jeff Kent Breaks Wrist Washing His Truck

DAVE’S BOOK

