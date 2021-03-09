The HOVG Podcast: Dave Berger

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Dave Berger.
The author of Take Me Out to the Ballgame talks to the boys about some of baseball’s most comical and freakish injuries, why left-handed pitchers seem to be the most susceptible and how Trevor Bauer’s bloody drone mishap provided him with the inspiration to write a book.
For an autographed copy of the book…CLICK HERE. Tell Dave your favorite team and he’ll throw in a surprise bookmarker!
SHOW NOTES:
Trevor Bauer’s drone did some seriously disgusting damage to his finger
Yoenis Cespedes’ ankle fracture came during incident with wild boar
Attention: Glenallen Hill finally conquered his fear of spiders
The Four Hilarious Injuries Of Jeremy Affeldt
Jeff Kent Breaks Wrist Washing His Truck
