Combat

Fight of the Day: Hasim Rahman vs. Lennox Lewis II

Fight of the Day: Hasim Rahman vs. Lennox Lewis II

Combat

Fight of the Day: Hasim Rahman vs. Lennox Lewis II

By March 10, 2021 9:52 am

By |

 

Date: November 17, 2001
Card: Final Judgement
Championship(s): WBC/IBF/IBO World Heavyweight Championships
Venue: Mandalay Bay Events Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home