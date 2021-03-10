Celtics

Your Morning Truth... Paul Pierce is nominated for the Hall of Fame

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Your Morning Truth... Paul Pierce is nominated for the Hall of Fame

Red's Army

Your Morning Truth... Paul Pierce is nominated for the Hall of Fame

By March 10, 2021 9:09 am

By |

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

As Richard Jefferson said in the video above, this is just a formality. Everyone knows the Truth is a lock for the Hall of Fame. Final decisions on the class of 2021 will be announced in May.

Jayson Tatum offered some congratulations, with a side dish of snark:

The legendary Bill Russell was also nominated… for his contributions as a coach. Russ became the league’s first black coach in 1966 and won two titles as a player/coach in 1968 and 1969. Why it took 45+ years for the HOF to honor this man for his coaching accomplishments is beyond me. Perhaps there is a socio-political component at play…

Russ never fully embraced his induction as a player. Despite being honored in 1975, he didn’t accept his ring until 2019 claiming he didn’t deserve to be the first black player inducted.

The rest of the links

Globe – 8 things to keep an eye on for the rest of the season

, , , , Celtics, Red's Army

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Celtics
Home