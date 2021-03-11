Eagles MACH-10 Draft Challenge gets two more variables

This 2021 Draft will be the first one in which the EYE has no (zero) (Looo-hoo-szsser) Comments Section for the purpose of recording MACH-10 draft ballots.

So, in the spirit of flying by the seat of my pants, EYE designate the Comments forum of Bleeding Green Nation as the emergency polling station for the purpose of collecting MACH-10 ballots. Their Coral comments engine has improved to the point where it seems it could easily handle any overflow of our traditional bank of MACH-10 contestants. It also means I will personally harvest your ballot posted at BGN with daily monitoring on my part.

Of course you can always email me directly at rslupean@excite.com with your mail-in ballot.

It’s still the most elusive of Eagles Fan contests— pick ten names of guys you think the Eagles will draft, timing your entry from one week or less before the draft, which this year happens on April 29.

Going over the past two decades of MACH-10 entries, it is remarkable how difficult this draft challenge is… Only 10% of all entrants hit on one (1) correct choice; 4% of all entrants get two (2) hits; only 2% of all entrants get three (3) hits or more.

Those are tough odds. And depending on which entrant has the earliest time-stamp on their ballot, the winner may in fact have only two (2) correct picks.

With all of that MACH-10 hype in mind, here is the latest wrinkle in the details of the 2021 challenge:

The Eagles were awarded two sixth-round compensatory draft picks by the NFL on Wednesday. Those two additional picks bring the Eagles’ total to 10 selections ahead of the new league year.

The Eagles were awarded the compensatory picks because of the departures of running back Jordan Howard and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill in free agency last offseason. Howard and Grugier-Hill both signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency last year.