MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Mar 11/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

UFC

Nasrat Haqparast (12-3) vs Rafa Garcia (12-0) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13th

Mateusz Gamrot (17-1) vs Scott Holtzman (14-4) – UFC on ABC: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th

Jim Miller (32-15) vs Joe Solecki (10-2) – UFC on ABC: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th

Luis Pena (8-3) vs Alex Munoz (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Costa – Apr 17th

Johnny Munoz (10-1) vs Mark Striegl (18-3) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th

Gabriel Benitez (22-8) vs Jonathan Pearce (10-4) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st

Cub Swanson (27-11) vs Giga Chikadze (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st

Francisco Figueiredo (12-3-1) vs Jimmy Flick (16-5) – UFC Fight Night 190 – May 8th

Roxanne Modafferi (25-18) vs Taila Santos (17-1) – UFC Fight Night 190 – May 8th

Edson Barboza (21-9) vs Shane Burgos (13-2) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Matt Brown (22-18) vs Dhiego Lima (15-8) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jun 19th

Josh Parisian (13-4) vs Roque Martinez (15-7-2) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jun 19th

Bellator

James Gallagher (11-1) vs Patchy Mix (13-1) – Bellator 258 – May 7th

PFL

Rory MacDonald (21-6-1) vs David Michaud (18-6) – PFL 2 – Apr 29th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)