Ravens focus on wide receiver and edge rusher in upcoming draft

“Adding another play-making wide receiver will continue the growth of Lamar Jackson in the passing game. Marshall’s big frame and speed provides a huge catch radius down the field.” – Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com

“The Ravens need receiver help, and they specifically need a big X-type receiver. There is only a slim chance that Rashod Bateman will fall to them at Pick 27, so instead they get Marshall. The LSU product played outside during the Tigers’ run to the 2019 national title but then moved inside and played some in the slot during the 2020 season. The Ravens scored 11 receiving touchdowns through players lined up out wide in 2020. Marshall hauled in 10 himself in 2020.” – Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus

EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia 2020 stats: 10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles

