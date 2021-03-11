Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday March 12

3:30am: Superfight Australia ($15.42 Epicentre.tv)

4:00am: QUINTET: Fight Night 6 (UFC Fight Night)

8:00am: 2021 PIAA State Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 NAIA Women’s Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)

10:00am: ACA MMA 119 (aca-mma.com)

12:00pm: 2021 NWCA Division III Championships (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Estrada vs. Gonzalez II Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

2:00pm: Deniz Ilbay vs. Lewis Crocker/Gary Cully vs. Viktor Kotochigov (ESPN+)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:00pm: JABS with Mannix & Mora (DAZN)

6:05pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Playback: Haney vs. Moran w/Devin Haney (DAZN)

7:30pm: Lion Fight 64 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 93 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: The Ak & Barak Show (DAZN)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 101 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:30pm: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Kwanthai Sithmoreseng/Panya Uthok vs. Thattana Luangphon (DAZN)

10:00pm: LUX 12 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: La Capital del Box 3 ($6.99 Fite.tv)

Saturday March 13

2:30am: Anthony Mundine vs. Michael Zerafa/Blake Caparello vs. Faris Chevalier ($23.16 Epicentre.tv)

6:30am: The Punch 6 ($7.99 Fite.tv)

8:00am: 2021 PIAA State Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 NAIA Women’s Wrestling Tournament (FloWrestling)

10:00am: Eagles FC: Reset ($7 FEAFights.tv)

12:00pm: 2021 NWCA Division III Championships (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: FEA Kickboxing: Reset ($7 FEAFights.tv)

4:00pm: Combat Night Orlando ($24.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: Triumphant Muay Thai 10 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

4:30pm: Fight To Win 166 (FloGrappling)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez/Cecilia Braekhus vs. Jessica McCaskill (DAZN)

8:00pm: Cage of Honor 80 ($11.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: MFC 14 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: St Patty Showdown 2021 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

Sunday March 14

10:00am: Beyond the Bell: Estrada vs. Gonzalez II (DAZN)

3:30pm: B1G Wrestling On The Mat: Spencer Lee (BigTen)

Top-10 Viewing Options: We’re so close to getting fans back, folks. So goddamned close! Everybody fucking behave!!

1. Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez/Cecilia Braekhus vs. Jessica McCaskill: Just a monster of a card, featuring Chocolatito and Estrada running it back and a rematch of one of the biggest upsets in boxing history in McCaskill-Braekhus.

2. UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad: A six-fight main card with a monster headliner for a Fight Night.

3. Lion Fight 64: A secondary title main event, but Steve Walker and Brian Collette are legit main eventers.

4. Fight To Win 166: Rafael Lovato, James Puopolo, and Manuel Ribamar among others headline a stacked F2W card.

5. Legacy Fighting Alliance 101: No title fights, but a solid lineup, nonetheless.

6. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Kwanthai Sithmoreseng/Panya Uthok vs. Thattana Luangphon: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai headlines a Thai card that’s actually being held at a time where us Westerners can watch!

7. Cage Fury Fighting Championship 93: CFFC doing what they’ve been doing in putting on a Thursday-Friday double-header.

8. QUINTET: Fight Night 6: Team-based grappling, and this time, it’s all ladies, as three teams of 5 go to battle.

9. B1G Wrestling On The Mat: Spencer Lee: On The Mat profiles one of the best wrestlers in Big Ten history in Iowa’s Spencer Lee.

10. Beyond the Bell: Estrada vs. Gonzalez II: A very eventful card that could see as many as seven world titles change hands.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Super Middleweight Bout: Chance Thackston (3-1) vs. Cody Carrillo (8-3) [Lion Fight 64]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Cristian Ristea (37-18) vs. Kirill Kornilov (14-3) [FEA Fights: Remix]

3. Lion Fight North American Heavyweight Title Tournament Semifinal: Joe Stripling (5-1) vs. Terrance Hodges (6-1) [Lion Fight 64]

2. Lion Fight North American Heavyweight Title Tournament Semifinal: Cody East (5-1) vs. Warren Thompson (10-8) [Lion Fight 64]

1. Lion Fight North American Super Cruiserweight Championship: Steve Walker (c) (8-0) vs. Brian Collette (27-5) [Lion Fight 64]

BOXING

5. Junior Middleweight Bout: Jamontay Clark (15-1-1) vs. Terrell Gausha (21-2-1) [PBC on Showtime

4. Super Middleweight Bout: David Benavidez (23-0) vs. Ronald Ellis (18-1-2) [PBC on Showtime]

3. WBA Super World Junior Flyweight Championship: Hiroto Kyoguchi (c) (14-0) vs. Axel Aragon Vega (14-3-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF/IBO World Female Welterweight Championships: Jessica McCaskill (c) (9-2) vs. Cecilia Braekhus (36-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. WBA Super/WBC World Junior Bantamweight Championships: Juan Francisco Estrada (c) (41-3) vs. Roman Gonzalez (c) (50-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (12-9) vs. Ashley Yoder (8-6) [UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad]

4. Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (14-3) vs. Gavin Tucker (13-1) [UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Ben Rothwell (38-13) vs. Philipe Lins (14-5) [UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (15-5) vs. Ryan Spann (18-6) [UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad]

1. Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad (18-3) vs. Leon Edwards (18-3) [UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Manuel Ribamar vs. William Tackett [Fight To Win 166]

4. Black Belt Superfight: Gabriel Almeida vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. [Fight To Win 166]

3. Black Belt Superfight: Joshua Cisneros vs. Lucas Pinheiro [Fight To Win 166]

2. Black Belt Superfight: Alexandro Ceconi vs. James Puopolo [Fight To Win 166]

1. Team Carpe Diem vs. Team Fairtex vs. Team Coroblock [QUINTET Fight Night 6]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who cleared a cool buck-81 last week doles out wisdom! Take that and grab yourself a school lunch from 1993!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez II

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder

If My Life Depended on One Pick: David Benavidez over Ronald Ellis

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Estrada vs. Chocolatito II

Upset of the Week: Roman Gonzalez over Juan Francisco Estrada

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Braekhus