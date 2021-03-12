Jaroslav Halak records 52nd career NHL shutout

Jaroslav Halak of Bratislava, Slovakia recorded his 52nd career National Hockey League shutout on Thursday. Halak made 27 saves as the Boston Bruins defeated the New York Rangers 4-0.

Halak made nine saves in the first period, seven saves in the second period and 11 saves in the third period. Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden led the Rangers with five shots on goal.

Offensively for the Bruins, Boston was led by Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia, who had three assists. Marchand’s second assist on a goal by Patrice Bergeron was historic. That is because he tied Bobby Orr and Ed Westfall for the most shorthanded points in Bruins franchise history with 47. Marchand’s 47 shorthanded points are the most among active NHL players, but is only tied for 31st all-time. Wayne Gretzky is the all-time leader with 149 shorthanded points.

Like Marchand, Bergeron of L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec had a multi-point game as he had one goal and one assist for two points. A third Bruins player had a multi-point game as David Krejci of Stemberk, Czech Republic had one goal and one assist for two points as well. The other Bruins goal scorers were David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic and Jake DeBrusk of Edmonton, Alberta.

The night belonged to Halak, who notched his second shutout of the season. His previous shutout this season also came against the Rangers as he made 21 saves in a 1-0 Boston win on February 12. Of Halak’s 52 career shutouts, 10 have now been with the Bruins. On the season, Halak has a record of six wins, two regulation losses, and two losses in extra time, a goals against average of 1.88, and a save percentage of .927.

The Bruins meanwhile are currently in fourth place in the East Division. They have a record of 14 wins, six regulation losses, and four losses in extra time for 32 points. They lead the Philadelphia Flyers by three points for the final playoff spot.