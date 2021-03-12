The Betting Window for March 12-14

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can choose the elegant way to go out and drink gallons of joe in the comfort of your own home until the lights go out!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Roman Gonzlaez +130 over Juan Francisco Estrada ($5)

Cecilia Braekhus -160 over Jessica McCaskill ($5)

David Benavidez -2500 over Ronald Ellis ($60)

Hiroto Kyoguchi -750 over Axel Aragon Vera ($25)

Jamontay Clark -140 over Terrell Gausha ($5)

Chocolatito and Estrada are so evenly-matched, I would have put money on whomever the underdog was.

The only opponents that have ever given Benavidez trouble are drugs and the scale.

Last Week: $ +1.81

Year To Date: $ -61.50

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.