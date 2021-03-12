UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Mar 12/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 462 2 2 2 Robert Whittaker 268.5 3 3 8 Derek Brunson 202 4 5 6 Marvin Vettori 165 5 6 5 Darren Till 160 6 7 4 Jared Cannonier 151.5 7 8 7 Jack Hermansson 148 7 4 9 Kelvin Gastelum 148 9 9 10 Uriah Hall 147.5 10 11 3 Paulo Costa 138.5 11 12 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 133 12 10 16 Sean Strickland 128.5 13 13 15 Brad Tavares 124 14 14 12 Chris Weidman 116 15 15 14 Omari Akhmedov 113.5 16 17 13 Edmen Shahbazyan 99.5 17 18 11 Kevin Holland 95.5 18 16 Ian Heinisch 91 19 19 Trevin Giles 82.5 20 20 Brendan Allen 72.5 21 39 Anthony Hernandez 60 22 23 Zak Cummings 59 23 24 Makhmud Muradov 57.5 23 22 Tom Breese 57.5 25 25 Darren Stewart 54.5 26 27 Karl Roberson 51.5 26 26 Krzysztof Jotko 51.5 28 28 Gerald Meerschaert 51 28 28 Joaquin Buckley 51 30 30 Alessio Di Chirico 50 31 31 Punahele Soriano 48 32 32 Andre Muniz 44.5 33 33 Eryk Anders 44 34 34 Sam Alvey 43.5 35 35 Andrew Sanchez 37.5 36 36 Rodolfo Vieira 33 37 NR Da Un Jung 32.5 37 38 Phil Hawes 32.5 39 39 Julian Marquez 25 40 41 Jack Marshman 21.5 41 42 Dalcha Lungiambula 21 42 43 Charles Byrd 17.5 43 NR Roman Dolidze 14.5 44 44 Dricus du Plessis 10 45 45 Jun Yong Park 9.5 46 46 Jordan Wright 9 47 47 Deron Winn 8.5 48 48 Maki Pitolo 7 49 NR Abu Azaitar 5 49 49 Kyle Daukaus 5 49 NR Shamil Gamzatov 5 49 49 Tafon Nchukwi 5 53 52 Dusko Todorovic 4.5 53 52 Impa Kasanganay 4.5 53 49 Nassourdine Imavov 4.5 53 52 Wellington Turman 4.5 57 55 Bartosz Fabinski 4 58 NR Andreas Michailidis 0 58 56 Antonio Arroyo 0 58 56 Antonio Braga Neto 0 58 56 Dustin Stoltzfus 0 58 56 Jacob Malkoun 0 58 56 Jamie Pickett 0 58 56 Jordan Williams 0 58 56 KB Bhullar 0 58 NR Marc-Andre Barriault 0

Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings



