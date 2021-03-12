What Sports Can I Bet On From The USA?

Introduction

The sports betting market is a big industry in the United States. Although sports betting isn’t legal in all US states, hundreds of betting sites allow US punters to place real money bets. Of course, as expected, most of these online sportsbooks are offshore-based and not entirely legal under US laws.

However, this does not make betting on all your favorite sports events in the United States any less entertaining. With the increased popularity of sports betting in the US, there are many types of sports events you can bet on.

US Betting Sites

As mentioned above, many US sports betting sites are based outside the United States. This is because some states don’t allow online gambling in the USA. Luckily, many online sportsbooks are based out of Costa Rica, Curacao, Gibraltar, and Malta that will accept your bets.

These online bookmakers cover all major American sports events and provide betting options on other sports events popular worldwide.

Types Of Sports Events To Bet In The US

Essentially, there are sporting events that will always remain popular among US punters than others. Each of these US sports events will typically feature different bets and competitions for players to bet on.

Let’s look at some of the most popular sports betting markets for US players. Sports betting has become more popular in the US today.

Basketball

The NBA is undoubtedly the primary port of entry when it comes to basketball wagering in the United States. College basketball is also quite popular among US punters. You can place wagers on results, winning margins, and point spreads. This gives basketball very good betting options.

American Football

The National Football League or NFL is a substantial attraction for US sports betting fans. Outright bets, MVP bets, division winners, conference winners, winning scores, season specials, and prop bets are possible with the NFL wagering.

Also, college football is available for sports betting US fans at many US-friendly bookmakers.

Hockey

Ice hockey is extremely popular in the United States, especially during winter. Typical hockey bets include first-to-score wagers, correct score, outright bets, time of the first score, highest-scoring period, winning margin, score last, among others.

Many US sports betting websites usually stick to the National Hockey League, but there are a few others that branch out to sports, such as the Euro League matches.

Baseball

Are you looking for the most wagered type of sports in the history of the United States? The MLB is one of them. Available bets include race bets, the last side to score, run lines, team hits, totals, game line bets, and innings winners.

Baseball is said to have more betting options than any other US sport. Overall, baseball betting is fun and exciting.

NASCAR

Motor racing aficionados may fancy a punter on NASCAR. It has fewer betting options than other betting markets. However, there are a few options that you can try out during the NASCAR season.

Some of the available betting options include individual race winnings, championship winnings, and other betting markets. If you’re still interested in NASCAR betting, you can try out your luck on Indy Car racing.

Other Sports Events Available For American Players

Obviously, US punters are free to try their luck on a wide range of betting markets. These include sporting events that might prove incredibly popular outside the United States.

Horse Racing

Mention horse racing to an American sports bettor, and they will definitely think about the Kentucky Derby. Nevertheless, there is a wide range of horse races.

You can wager on other horse races, including the Belmont Stakes, the Preakness Stakes, and many more.

Football (Soccer)

Soccer, also known outside the US as football, is still a big market for USA players.

The arrival of soccer superstars boosted the MLS profile to the extent that more US punters are interested in placing real money bets. There is a wide range of bets available with soccer, including correct score, outright winners, goals scored, fouls, and corners. La Liga, champions league, premier league, gold cup, and the world cup bets are very popular in the United States and are offered by many US-friendly betting sites.