Philipp Grubauer records a NHL-high fourth shutout this season

Philipp Grubauer of Rosenheim, Germany has recorded his fourth National Hockey League shutout this season. On Friday at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO, Grubauer made 18 saves as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Los Angeles Kings 2-0.

Grubauer now has four shutouts this season. He is tied for the NHL lead in shutouts alongside Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. Grubauer’s previous shutouts this season came in an 8-0 Avalanche win over the St. Louis Blues on January 15, in a 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on January 28, and in a 4-0 win over the Sharks on March 3.

In the Avalanche win over the Kings, Grubauer made seven saves in the first period, six saves in the second period and five saves in the third period. Former Kings captain Dustin Brown of Ithaca, NY led the Kings in shots on goal with four.

Offensively for the Avalanche on Friday, they received a multi-point game from Mikko Rantanen of Nousiainen, Finland. Rantanen had one goal and one assist for two points, and was a +2 alongside five shots on goal. Colorado also got a goal from Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia into an empty net.

Grubauer has had a fantastic season for Colorado and needs to be in the Vezina Trophy conversation. He has a record of 14 wins and seven losses alongside a goals against average of 1.95 and a save percentage of .920. Grubauer’s 1.95 goals against average is the fourth best goals against average in the NHL. The only three goalies with a better goals against average are Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (1.79), Fleury (1.85) and Jaroslav Halak of the Boston Bruins (1.88).

The Avalanche meanwhile are in fourth place in the West Division with a record of 15 wins, eight regulation losses and two losses in extra time for 32 points. They are four points up on the Los Angeles Kings and the Arizona Coyotes for a playoff spot.