Djokovic looking ahead to Wimbledon following Australian Open success

The last twelve months have been a strange one for people around the world. The sporting world has been no different, with events cancelled and people having to spend extended periods of time within their own homes. It has led to many areas seeing success and others not. The online entertainment sector has obviously proven very popular, with reputable online casinos being used regularly in order for people to stay entertained. That is a trend that has continued, even as sport has finally returned to our screens. That was really good news for fans around the world, as these events finally took place, with the likes of Wimbledon being cancelled back in 2020 for example.

The 2021 season finally got started and we saw the Australian Open take place with great success. This saw Novak Djokovic again proving why he is the World number one, with victory at the competition. It meant a ninth title for Djokovic in Australia and for a third year in succession. This continued his incredible run at present, as he remains the leading force of tennis at present.

Djokovic’s victory at the 2021 edition of the Australian Open saw him drop a number of sets throughout the tournament, before reaching the latter stages. Djokovic then picked up his form and won the semi-final and then the final in straight sets. This also included a 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 victory in the final against fourth seed, Daniil Medvedev. It was a record-breaking victory for Djokovic and this victory will have given him lots of confidence ahead of Wimbledon later in the season.

DJOKOVIC WINS THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN 🏆 Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev to take home the #AusOpen title. 🎾 Third-straight and ninth career title in Melbourne

🎾 18th Grand Slam Title pic.twitter.com/en3tCx0z5f — ESPN (@espn) February 21, 2021

Looking at the betting markets and Djokovic is again the overwhelming favourite for the Wimbledon title, with the event set to take place, following being cancelled in 2020. Djokovic will be heading into Wimbledon as the two-time defending champion, following his victories in both 2018 and 2019. He also has five victories at Wimbledon, so is simply going to take the world of beating. It now sets up for a fascinating tournament ahead and it will come as little surprise if Djokovic again wins another Grand slam and draws ever nearer to the top of the all-time standings.