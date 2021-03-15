How I do Win A Football Bet Every Time?

Football betting is exciting and you can make it more exciting by winning every bet. While it is difficult to say that you can win every bet but you can at least increase your chances of winning bets by making a good selection of bets.

If you are serious about betting and want to win every bet then you should listen to the experts and consider important factors.

Here’re 10 tips to become a winning punter

Tip #1 – Follow what experts say

Buying verified soccer tips is the most convenient way of winning bets. Also, there are many tipsters you can approach for help. In football betting, it is knowledge and experience that can make a difference to your betting results.

Punters that beat bookies always follow proven strategies that work for all types and price of bets.

Instead of betting on instinct, you should get the knowledge to make your bets more profitable. Just imagine how awesome it is to beat bookies in their game.

Buying tips will make your job a lot easier and there are many tipsters you can buy tips from. Also, you can buy tips for every bet. It will cost you a price but it will make betting easier and more profitable for you.

Tip #2 – Winning matched bets

Matched betting is a proven technique to win football bets. It involves hunting for free bets offered by bookmakers and securing your bets. Here you can secure all possible outcomes – win, loss and draw – of a football match by betting on multiple results.

Bookmakers offer free bets for risk-free profit and all bookies offer matched betting. You only need waiting for free bets and taking advantage of them. In matched betting, you can place an equivalent bet against the same bet to cancel the risk of losing the bet.

Matched betting is a better choice, if you want to bet alone that is without any help.

Tip #3 – Over/Under 0.5 goals bet

It is easy to win a bet that widens the prediction. Here 0.5 stands for 1 and over 0.5 goal means 1 or more goals. So, if you are betting on over/under 0.5 bet, you need predicting whether the match would have a certain number of goals given as 0.5, 1.5, 2.5 and so on.

If you are football betting tips today on over 1.5 goals, the total score of the match should be at least 2 goals. And under 1.5 goals would mean 1 goal. The total score of the match will be calculated at the end of the game but excluding the extra time. It is easier to win this bet even without tips.

Tip #4 – First half over/under bets

Here the betting remains the same you follow in over/under bets but the time is reduced to make the bet more interesting. In this bet, you get only half time excluding extra time to anticipate whether the contesting teams will be able to score a certain number of goals in the given time.

Tip #5 – Double chance bet

Getting double chance of winning bets is really an opportunity to win a bet. A match has three outcomes – either of the two contestants win or the match is draw. There could be a Home Team, Away Team and Draw. For betting, Home Team win is used as 1; Away Team win as 2 and Draw as X.

A bet of 12 stands for both teams win and if you bet on one team, you will win the bet. Take another bet 1X. If you bet on Home Team, you win the bet. With double chance bet, you increase your winning chances to manifold.

Tip #6 – Draw no bet

It is a great choice as it provides a cushion against any type of monetary loss. Here Draw as an option is removed from betting. And, if a match ends on tie or draw, the punters get their money back. Bookmakers also allow including Draw in betting to increase the profit amount. For draw no bet, you need studying past performance of the contesting teams.

Tip #7 – Both teams to score

It is the simplest bet to win as you only need predicting whether both the teams would score. And you will be surprised to know that here total goals scored or even the individual score of contesting teams doesn’t matter. If you’re certain that the match you are betting on will have at least one goal, you will win the bet. And it is easier to win this bet after considering performance of the contesting teams.

Tip #8 – Avoid the temptation

Bookmakers made odds as tempting and rewarding as possible in order to attract punters like you. There are many bookies and together they offer a wide range of betting choices. But you should bet using your conscience instead of becoming a victim of tempting bets. Consider every factor before making an opinion on the bet in order to win the bet.

Tip #9 – Don’t be on emotions

You are a die-hard fan of a team/club and you desperately want the team/club you follow to win the match you are betting on. But winning a match depends on performance that is a technical matter instead of emotions. You should check important factor instead of following your heart.

Tip #10 – Take the small wins

In football betting, no win is small. But you can follow small wins as a strategy to gain confidence and become victorious in football betting. Your small wins are like small steps, you can take to make bigger winnings in future.

Final thoughts

It isn’t easy to beat bookies in their game but there are many ways to increase your chances of winning bets. For example, take matched betting or taking small wins with which, you can enhance your confidence and win bets after bets.

Or you can choose to take help of tipsters that can provide winning tips for every bet including the most challenging bets. And you will be surprised to know that most punters win bets with the help of tips.