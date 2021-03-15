How To Watch March Madness Live Stream Reddit 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule, Online Details

The 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament is about to get started from Friday, March 19 and it will be followed by 16 more games on Saturday, March 20. Yes, each of the basketball fans are waiting for the game and the event will continue till March 22.

March Madness 2021 dates, schedule, live streams, and TV networks GAME TIME (ET) Live Stream SITE First Four — Thursday, March 18 (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s 5:10 p.m. truTV ( Watch Here Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State 6:27 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena (16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State 8:40 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State 9:57 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena First Round — Friday, March 19 (7) Florida vs. (10) Virginia Tech 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas vs. (14) Colgate 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Illinois vs. (16) Drexel 1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6) Texas Tech vs. (11) Utah State 1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (2) Ohio State vs. (15) Oral Roberts 3 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (1) Baylor vs. (16) Hartford 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (8) Loyola Chicago vs. (9) Georgia Tech 4 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (5) Tennessee vs. (12) Oregon State 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fiieldhouse (4) Oklahoma State vs. (13) Liberty 6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (8) North Carolina vs. (9) Wisconsin 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (2) Houston vs. (15) Cleveland State 7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (4) Purdue vs. (13) North Texas 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (7) Clemson vs. (10) Rutgers 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (6) San Diego State vs. (11) Syracuse 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) West Virginia vs. (14) Morehead State 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (5) Villanova vs. (12) Winthrop 9:57 p.m. TNT Indiana Farmers Coliseum First Round — Saturday, March 20 (5) Colorado vs. (12) Georgetown 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (4) Florida State vs. (13) UNC Greensboro 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse (3) Kansas vs. (14) Eastern Washington 1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure 1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (1) Michigan vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern 3 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Santa Barbara 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona 4 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) USC vs. (11) Wichita State/Drake 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse (2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon 6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum (7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena (4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio 7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Norfolk State/Appalachian State 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse (6) BYU vs. (11) Michigan State/UCLA 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Texas vs. (14) Abilene Christian 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU 9:57 p.m. TNT Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Also, the following event will be the Sweet 16 along with Elite 8 whereas there will be the national championship weekend after that.

Further, in terms of the timing, it will be 6:00 PM ET and you can enjoy the show streaming on plenty of channels and online platforms.

With this, the given below section offers a quality list of the channels and services you can opt for to watch the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Best Ways to Watch March Madness Live Stream Reddit 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament

First Four — 4 p.m. start on Thursday, March 18

First round — 12 p.m. start on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20

Second round — 12 p.m. start on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22

Sweet 16 — 2 p.m. start on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28

Elite Eight — 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30

Final Four — 5 p.m. start on Saturday, April 3

NCAA championship game — 9 p.m. Monday, April 5

Reddit is one of the best free options to watch March Madness 2021 online. For the people and sports lovers who will not be able to come to the stadium to watch the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament, we have got some brilliant options for you.

Therefore, let’s go ahead and unwrap each of the good options, one by one.

CBS

If you are searching for an official streaming option to watch the March Madness 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament live stream, CBS is an excellent choice. Yes, with the help of CBS, there is no need to worry about watching the Men’s Basketball tournament online.

In this scenario, the company has always offered brilliant streaming quality. Here, you will get a brilliant level of streaming in every possible case. But, you must have a good speed internet connection for streaming the contents in good quality.

Additionally, with CBS being the official streaming partner, you might get discounts on their subscription plans. Here, you got to look on their official website and see if you are getting any type of discounts.

On top of that, you must note down that CBS doesn’t deliver any free trial. Here, you can take your time, do the research and then choose CBS Sports to watch the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament.

FuboTV

Yet another brilliant streaming service provider and FuboTV have to be the one to come into the spotlight. They are also recommended by the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament which is a significant thing for FuboTV.

Coming down at the plans and pricing of FuboTV, you can access the packages at $64.99 for each month. Yes, this is the cost of a family package and you can even get low-priced plans.

Plus, with such a package, you can expect FuboTV to offer you a good list of sports channels. In this scenario, you will get quality channels and even the quality will be above par.

As a reputed streaming service provider, FuboTV has always offered class and quality streaming services. With such quality of streaming, you don’t have to do much in this case.

Also, in the device support section, FuboTV offers support to plenty of devices. Whether you like to use the latest devices or older ones, it’s all your call as FuboTV offers support to plenty of the devices.

On top of that, if you are looking to test the FuboTV services first, you can choose their 7 days of the testing period.

In this case, you can test the FuboTV services in and out, and if you feel like choosing their services, then you can go ahead and choose FuboTV to watch the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Sling TV

Aside from FuboTV, if there is one streaming service provider that can give competition, it has to be Sling TV.

The Sling TV has been running for plenty of years and it has offered quality services, every single time.

Yes, in terms of the package offered by Sling TV, you can get access to three packages. For the people who are eager to opt for the basic plans, they can go ahead and buy the $35 package.

Here, you will get all the necessary channels and even sports channels to watch the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Plus, if you have more money, you can buy the Sling TV Orange + Sling TV Blue package. With this, you will get tons of the very best packages and other features.

Also, the streaming quality with Sling TV has been on the top-notch end. You can have good internet and watch the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament using Sling TV, the better way.

Additionally, like its competitor, Sling TV also offers a free trial period of 7 days. Using the free trial period, you can test and try Sling TV services. Once you are done with the testing, then you can go ahead and opt for their paid plans.

PlayStation Vue

Going ahead in the PlayStation Vue services, you can get the packages at $54.99 for each month. Yes, you may find the pricing at the higher end but once you see the features, you will not have to compromise a bit on the same.

In this scenario, you don’t have to do much and you can trust the features of PlayStation Vue. Additionally, if we talk about the streaming quality from PlayStation Vue, the company has always offered good streaming quality in every possible angle.

The moment you have a good speed internet connection, you can expect that the quality will be above par.

Plus, PlayStation even offers some really good days of the free trial period. With this, you can test and try PlayStation Vue services.

Once you do that, then you can go ahead, choose among different plans and watch the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament.

How to Watch the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament March Madness Live Streaming Reddit?

Yes, apart from the paid options to watch the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament, we have got the free ones for you.

Among the top-rated free options, Reddit is the one that delivers quality entertainment and sports shows. Here, you will first have to create your Reddit account. Once you make that, then you can go ahead and search for different subreddit sections.

In this case, after searching for subreddits related to the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament, you will have to spend a good amount of your time.

Once you spend the time, you will come across links that will be a good one for you. Then, all you can do is to go ahead and choose Reddit to watch the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament.

However, with Reddit, you might have to compromise on the streaming quality. Still, you can use Reddit to watch the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament, in the best possible way.

Watch 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament using Facebook

Apart from Reddit to watch the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament, you can even make use of Facebook.

Yes, in this scenario, you can use Facebook Videos for watching the event online. Here too, you must have your own Facebook account and along with that, you will have to invest a good amount of your time.

The moment you do that, then you can use Facebook videos to watch the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament and other events, as your like.

2021 March Madness: TV schedule

ROUND TIME, DATES TV CHANNELS Selection Show 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14 CBS First Four 4 p.m. coverage start on Thursday, March 18 truTV, TBS First Round 12 p.m. coverage start on Friday, March 19

and Saturday, March 20 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV Second Round 12 p.m. starts on Sunday, March 21

and Monday, March 22 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV Sweet 16 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 and 1 p.m.

and 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 CBS (afternoon games), TBS (primetime games) Elite Eight 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29 and 6 p.m.

coverage start on Tuesday, March 30 CBS (Monday) and TBS (Tuesday) Final Four Games start 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3 CBS National Championship 9 p.m. Monday, April 5 CBS

Final Word of Mouth

The best of all ways for watching the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament are all here. Indeed, each of the ways is good and you will have to choose among different ways on the basis of your preferences.

Also, even if you are not inclined towards the paid options, there is always room to go for the free ones.

In the free option, you can make use of Reddit along with Facebook to watch the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament.

In the end, you can simply choose a better one, pay for the subscription and watch the 2021 NCAA Division Men’s Basketball Tournament, with whole ease, joy, and comfort.