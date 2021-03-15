MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Mar 15/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Roman Dolidze (8-0) vs Trevin Giles (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20th

Cheyenne Buys (5-1) vs Montserrat Ruiz (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20th

Randa Markos (10-10-1) vs Luana Pinheiro (8-1) – UFC 260 – Mar 27th

Kyle Daukaus (10-1) vs Aliaskhab Khizriev (13-0) – UFC on ABC: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th

Julian Marquez (8-2) vs Sam Alvey (33-14-1) – UFC on ABC: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th

Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (18-1) vs Jorge Masvidal (35-14) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th (Florida with a crowd)

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (20-3) vs Jessica Andrade (21-8) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th (Florida with a crowd)

Women’s Strawweight Championship: Zhang Weili (21-1) vs Rose Namajunas (9-4) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th (Florida with a crowd)

Merab Dvalishvili (12-4) vs Cody Stamann (19-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st

Nikolas Motta (12-3) vs Damir Hadzovic (13-6) – UFC Fight Night 190 – May 8th

Jamie Pickett (11-5) vs Jordan Wright (11-1) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Walt Harris (13-9, 1 NC) vs Marcin Tybura (21-6) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jun 5th

Virna Jandiroba (16-2) vs Kanako Murata (12-1) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jun 19th

Bruno Silva (19-6) vs Wellington Turman (16-4) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jun 19th

Ovince Saint Preux (25-15) vs Maxim Grishin (31-9-2) – UFC Fight Night 194 – Jun 26th

PFL

Fabricio Werdum (24-9-1) vs Renan Ferreira (6-2) – PFL 3 – May 6th

Kayla Harrison (8-0) vs Mariana Morais (16-10) – PFL 3 – May 6th

