The Best Gear to Protect you During Extreme Sports

Extreme sports aren’t exactly known for their safety, but maybe they should be. While each has its own risks, these sports have their own protective gear that should be used to keep the participants safe. Whether you’re skateboarding, dirt biking, snowboarding, or mountain climbing, there are always options to protect yourself from the elements and injuries that can result. While being safe isn’t always respected in extreme sports, there are quite a few options to practice safety. Read below for some of the best protective gear for extreme sports out there.

Helmets

Whatever the sport, helmets are the most integral piece of gear to protect you. Helmets are almost universally made fun of by skateboarders and BMXers. Still, your head is the most fragile and important part of your body. It is very important to keep it safe and there are a wide variety of helmets to choose from. This is especially if you take part in off-roading or dirt biking, helmets are essential.

Goggles

When you’re participating in dirt biking, ATVs, or off-roading, you should wear goggles to protect your eyes. One of the best goggle companies is 100percent Goggles. While it is important to keep your eyes safe from dirt, debris, and rocks, you should also protect your eyes from UV rays.

Some goggles are designed to protect from UV rays. When you are snowboarding or skiing, this is especially important. The rays from the sun can harm your eyes significantly if you don’t protect against them. Goggles can help keep the sun and snow out of your eyes. It doesn’t matter what sport you’re involved in, specifically-designed goggles can keep your eyes safe and ensure your vision is protected.

Pads

In skateboarding and BMXing, you can wear elbow and knee pads. People make fun of the skaters and bikers who wear pads, but they can really help keep your arms and legs safe from scrapes and cuts. This is especially true when you’re skating vert or are doing big bike jumps. There are a lot of different brands of pads to choose from—take a look into your options and you’ll be able to find the right kind. Pads will never make you cool, but they do have the ability to keep you safe from certain cuts, scrapes, and road rash.

Good Shoes

Your feet are very fragile and should be protected. Depending on what sport that you are involved in, buying the right shoes is important. If you’re skateboarding, you should buy high-quality skate shoes. If you’re mountain climbing, the right footwear is integral. The right boots are essential for dirt biking. You even want to choose the right gear for snowboarding and skiing. While all of these different sports have their own version of footwear, you should choose the right brands and style to protect your feet.

Gloves

Another way to protect yourself is to use gloves. Whether you’re biking or snowboarding, gloves can protect your hands and keep them warm. Some have built-in wrist guards. While a lot of people don’t wear gloves when they’re skateboarding, you can wear protective gloves so you can touch the pavement. This is especially good for long-boarding. There are a lot of applications for gloves. You’ll be surprised how much they can protect your hands.

There are a lot of extreme sports. All of which have their own risks and rewards. While wearing protective gear won’t make you cool, it will keep you safe. It is so important to protect yourself if you want to keep going. Your body will degrade and as you get older the injuries will affect you.

When you’re taking part in extreme sports, using helmets, gloves, goggles, good shoes, and pads will help you keep your body in good shape. Remember your body is all you have. It is finite in its ability and longevity. Investing in high-quality gear that will keep your body safe and protected makes all the difference.

Whether you’re skateboarding, snowboarding, skiing, BMXing, dirt biking, or ATVing, keeping yourself safe and protected from all the harm that can come to it will enable you to continue the sport and ensure that your body stays in its best shape possible.