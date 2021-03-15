The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Davey Grant +255 over Jonathan Martinez
Notable New Champions:
- WBO European Lightweight Champion: Gary Cully
- Cage Fury Fighting Championship Flyweight Champion: Phumi Nkuta
- Cage Fury Fighting Championship Bantamweight Champion: Saidyokub Kakharamonov
- Cage Fury Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion: Aaron Jeffery
- Cage Fury Fighting Championship Heavyweight Champion: Jamelle Jones
- WBA Oceania Light Heavyweight Champion: Faris Chevalier
- WBA Oceania Middleweight Champion: Michael Zerafa
- WBA Super World Junior Bantamweight Champion: Juan Francisco Estrada
- WBO European Heavyweight Champion: Ali Eren Demirezen
Going Forward:
- III: After Juan Francisco Estrada’s razor-thin victory over Roman Gonzalez on Saturday to capture his second junior bantamweight world championship, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai was in Thailand picking up a win, setting up the rubber match between the two. Both of their fights came in world title fights with each winning a decision, and now it appears we’re doing it again.
- Rest easy, Marvelous: At 66, arguably the greatest middleweight of all time, Marvin Hagler passed away over the weekend. He was one of the rarest of the rare, a boxer who actually stayed retired, as he hung them up after his very controversial 1987 title fight against Sugar Ray Leonard.
- I Ris The Rules Were Different: IRIS! GET IT?! Anyway, shitty pun aside, eyepokes continue to be not only Jon Jones’s greatest weapon, but a real problem in mixed martial arts. I don’t know what needs to be done, Dana White has, of course, offered platitudes in the past, but yet another fight, this one having world title implications in the headlining Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, ruined because of the dastardly pokes of doom.