UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Mar 15/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 571.5 2 2 8 Tyron Woodley 312 3 3 2 Colby Covington 310.5 4 4 4 Leon Edwards 289 5 5 Santiago Ponzinibbio 225 6 7 5 Jorge Masvidal 204.5 7 6 3 Gilbert Burns 187 8 9 11 Vicente Luque 180 9 8 6 Stephen Thompson 170 10 10 13 Li Jingliang 162.5 11 11 7 Michael Chiesa 154 12 12 Muslim Salikhov 136.5 13 14 10 Neil Magny 126 14 13 James Krause 124.5 15 15 Claudio Silva 118.5 16 48 15 Sean Brady 108.5 17 17 Warlley Alves 107.5 18 18 12 Geoff Neal 102 19 21 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 94 20 22 Abdul Razak Alhassan 90.5 20 22 Randy Brown 90.5 22 25 Khaos Williams 84 22 25 16 Robbie Lawler 84 24 27 Matt Brown 83 25 28 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 80 26 24 14 Belal Muhammad 76 26 20 Jake Matthews 76 28 29 Miguel Baeza 74.5 29 30 Mike Perry 72.5 30 31 Alan Jouban 63 31 32 Dwight Grant 60.5 32 33 Song Kenan 57 33 35 Daniel Rodriguez 55.5 34 36 Lyman Good 55 34 36 Shavkat Rakhmonov 55 36 39 Nicolas Dalby 54 37 41 16 Khamzat Chimaev 51.5 37 41 Peter Sobotta 51.5 39 43 Ramazan Emeev 51 40 44 Michel Pereira 48.5 40 34 Mickey Gall 48.5 42 38 Dhiego Lima 48 43 45 Bryan Barberena 46 44 46 Alex Morono 44 44 40 Diego Sanchez 44 44 46 Tim Means 44 47 49 Max Griffin 40.5 48 50 Takashi Sato 40 49 51 Alex Oliveira 35 50 52 Mounir Lazzez 27 51 53 Sasha Palatnikov 25 52 61 Matthew Semelsberger 24.5 53 54 Laureano Staropoli 23.5 54 55 Christian Aguilera 22.5 55 56 David Zawada 18 56 57 Carlos Condit 14.5 57 59 Court McGee 9 57 58 Jason Witt 9 59 62 Gabriel Green 5 59 NR Mike Jackson 5 61 NR Impa Kasanganay 4.5 62 62 Jared Gooden 0 62 62 Louis Cosce 0 62 62 Niklas Stolze 0 62 NR Philip Rowe 0 62 62 Ramiz Brahimaj 0

